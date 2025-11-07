Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
Miss India Manika Vishwakarma brings desi glam to Miss Universe, proudly flaunts anarkali suit and traditional jewellery

BySanya Panwar
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 12:54 pm IST

Manika Vishwakarma is slaying at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant. She's representing India with elegance, and her outfits are giving us major style goals.

Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan is the reigning Miss Universe India 2025. Crowned Miss India in August, 2025, Manika is currently representing India at the 74th Miss Universe competition in Thailand, carrying the hopes of millions – and she's doing it in style. Also read | India’s Manika Vishwakarma wows in dramatic red mermaid gown at controversial Miss Universe 2025 ceremony in Bangkok

Manika Vishwakarma is gracing the Miss Universe 2025 pageant with her stunning outfits, like the exquisite anarkali kurta with intricate embroidery. (Instagram/ Manika Vishwakarma)
Manika Vishwakarma is gracing the Miss Universe 2025 pageant with her stunning outfits, like the exquisite anarkali kurta with intricate embroidery. (Instagram/ Manika Vishwakarma)

The finale of Miss Universe 2025 beauty pageant on November 21 will see Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Theilvig of Denmark, passing on the crown to her successor. While Miss Universe 2025 has been making headlines due to a heated confrontation between Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, and Nawat Itsaragrisil, the president of Miss Grand International and a Miss Universe executive, during an event in Thailand, Manika has been been participating in various Miss Universe events – and she has been consistently showcasing stunning, intricate outfits that highlight local talent and celebrate India's rich cultural heritage.

Manika's anarkali look: a masterclass in desi glamour

Case in point: Manika posed with fellow Miss Universe contestants, including Miss Indonesia, wearing an exquisite Indian ensemble during an event in Bangkok. In pictures she posted on November 6, Manika's brown floor grazing anarali kurta gleamed with jewellery-like embroidery, sequin detailing and gold embellishments. She carried a matching brown dupatta with an ornate border.

The intricate embroidery, sequin detailing, and gold embellishments on her ethnic outfit are simple yet stunning, but the way Manika paired it with a beautiful Indian jewellery set elevated the look. Since Manika's anarkali was already doing the heavy lifting, the simple Indian jewellery gave it all the glamour it needed – Manika wore gold jhumkas with a pearl and gold choker and matching statement bangles.

How she styled her look

A side-parted hairstyle and soft curls brought attention to her jhumkas, while dewy skin and minimal makeup completed her beauty look. Manika's makeup included softly kohled eyes, a touch of shimmer on the eyelids and highlighted cheekbones. A muted peach-brown lipstick completed the look. If you've got a wedding coming up, this Manika look could be a winning pick for a sangeet, or even a reception.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
