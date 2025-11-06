All about the Miss Universe 2025 drama: Public name-calling, walkouts, tearless apologies and who said what

Heavy drama is unfolding at this year's Miss Universe pageant. With just a couple of weeks to go for the main ceremony in Thailand, beauty queens staged a protest against the hosts for demeaning one of them. Nawat Itsaragrisil cries in a public apology while Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch returns to the Miss Universe stage.

How did it all begin?

Earlier this week, videos emerged of scores of contestants walking out of a room after a disbanded sash ceremony. In the room, host and Thailand Miss Universe director Nawat Itsaragrisil chided the contestants for not fulfilling their duties properly, especially asking Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch to stand up from her seat and calling her names. He seemingly called her ‘dumbhead’ for taking directions from Miss Mexico's National Director and not the hosts. When she tried to defend herself, he shut her up. “I didn't give you an opportunity to talk.”

After some back and forth, Nawat asked for security, as if to get her out of the room. All the contestants let out a shocked sigh and as Miss Mexico left the room, so did everyone else.

Outside, Fatima spoke to the media and said that while Thailand and its people have her respect, she will not sit by and take the disrespect from Nawat. People cheered for her as she demanded fair treatment.

Furore on social media

As clips of beauty queens walking out made their way online, the internet erupted in rage. Many asked for Nawat to be fired from his position immediately.

Nawat apologises

Later on Wednesday, Nawat spoke to the media with a tearful expression. “I want to apologise to everyone. I had no idea how big this issue would become,” he said.

People did not buy his words though. “Are the tears in the room with us?,” asked a person. “Those tears are the dryest I've ever seen,” joked another.

Official statement from Miss Universe

On November 4, the Miss Universe organisation released a statement on social media:

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) reaffirms its commitment to working closely with the host community, the Miss Grand International Organization (MGI), and all local partners to ensure the continued success of the 74th Miss Universe competition. Together, we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of respect, safety, and integrity for all participants, staff, and stakeholders.

A high-level delegation, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mario Búcara, is traveling to Thailand to strengthen collaboration with the host country, MGI, and relevant authorities. This mission aims to coordinate efforts, ensure a secure and professional environment for all delegates, and reaffirm MUO’s commitment to transparency, respect, and unity.

All scheduled events and activities will continue as planned, in full cooperation with the host country and MGI, reaffirming our shared goal of delivering an exceptional global celebration that reflects the values of diversity, empowerment, and inclusion that define the Miss Universe legacy.

The Miss Universe Organization remains steadfast in its mission to promote collaboration, respect, and opportunity for women around the world, working hand in hand with all partners to ensure a safe, inspiring, and memorable experience for every delegate.

Statement from Raul Rocha

Later, the Miss Universe Organization President Raúl Rocha, issued a strong response after what it described as an incident of public aggression involving MGI president Nawat Itsaragrisil and Miss Universe Mexico, Fátima Bosch, during pre-pageant events in Thailand.

In a statement, the organization’s leadership expressed “solidarity and unconditional support” for all 122 delegates participating in the 74th Miss Universe pageant, with Thailand as host. The statement emphasized that the values of “respect and dignity toward women are non-negotiable.”

The organization accused Nawat of forgetting “the true meaning of being a host,” stating that hosting means “to serve, attend to, and support the delegates” and ensure they experience kindness and cordiality while competing.

The controversy centers on an alleged confrontation in which Nawat “humiliated, insulted, and disrespected” Fátima Bch. The statement further condemns him for “calling security to intimidate a defenseless woman, attempting to silence and exclude her.” It adds: “This was not only an attack against one person, but against all women present.”

The organization said it will not allow “any delegate to be attacked or humiliated,” noting that many participants have worked to overcome difficult personal experiences to reach the Miss Universe platform.

As a result, the planned sash ceremony event was postponed “to avoid further interaction with Nawat,” who was criticized for “his desire to always be the center of attention.”

The organization has now restricted his participation: “I have conditioned Nawat’s involvement in the events of the 74th Miss Universe competition so that it is very limited or null.”

The CEO, Mario Búcaro, has been instructed to issue an official corporate statement outlining “legal and organizational actions” to be taken in response. Additionally, a delegation of Miss Universe Organization executives and experts is being sent to Thailand to assume direct control of the remainder of the event.

The statement reaffirmed the organization’s guiding principle: “Miss Universe is a platform for the empowerment of women, where their voices are heard worldwide.” It concluded with a message to the delegates: “Walk with your heads held high… let no one stop you.”

What's happening now?

After the worldwide furore, the rest of the events preceding the ceremony are finally underway. Wednesday evening marked the gown ceremony, where contestants introduced themselves to the audience. Miss Mexico was also part of it but many noticed how she looked glum during the ceremony.

The main ceremony is scheduled for November 21. India is represented by Manika Vishwakarma.