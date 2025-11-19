Miss Universe 2025 controversy thickens as another judge resigns before ceremony; 'sincerely apologises' in cryptic post

Soon after Omar Harfouch, a judge and composer for Miss Universe 2025, announced his resignation just three days before the Miss Universe 2025 final competition in Bangkok, Thailand, a second Miss Universe judge, French soccer manager Claude Makélélé, also resigned days before the pageant. Also read | Manika Vishwakarma steals the show in breathtaking golden national costume at Miss Universe 2025. Watch French soccer manager Claude Makélélé was the second judge to step down, citing 'unforeseen personal reasons' in a statement on Instagram. (Missuniverse.com)

‘This was a difficult decision’

He announced his withdrawal in a brief statement he posted to Instagram on November 18, 2025 (the pageant is scheduled for Friday, November 21), saying, “Regretfully, I will not be attending Miss Universe 2025. Thank you for your understanding and support.” No specific reason was given in his public statement, but he cited 'unforeseen personal reasons' and expressed regret, apologising to the organisation and contestants.

In his caption, Claude wrote: “It is with regret that I must announce that I won’t be able to attend the Miss Universe 2025 event due to unforeseen personal reasons. This was a difficult decision, as I hold Miss Universe in the highest regard. The platform represents empowerment, diversity, and excellence — values I have always championed throughout my career. I sincerely apologise to the organisation, the contestants, and everyone involved, and I hope to be able to contribute in the future under better circumstances. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Miss Universe 2025 controversies explained

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant is embroiled in controversy, with judge Omar Harfouch quitting, alleging the competition is rigged. Omar stated that an ‘impromptu jury’ preselected the top 30 contestants, including individuals with personal relationships with some participants (he alledged an affair between a selection committee member and a contestant), which constituted a conflict of interest. Omar shared that he resigned after a 'disrespectful conversation' with Miss Universe CEO Raul Rocha regarding the lack of transparency in the voting process.

The Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) denied Omar's allegations, stating that no impromptu jury was formed and that all evaluations follow established, transparent protocols. The MUO has banned him from associating with the brand and using its trademarks.

This controversy follows another incident where Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch clashed with pageant organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil, who allegedly called her 'dumb' during a livestreamed event. Several contestants had then walked out in protest.

Miss India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma will represent India at the pageant, scheduled for November 21, 2025, in Thailand. The event will be live-streamed on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel at 6:30 am IST. Click here to know where to watch Miss Universe 2025 live.