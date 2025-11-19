Manika Vishwakarma steals the show in breathtaking golden national costume at Miss Universe 2025. Watch

Miss India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma turned heads with her golden national costume on November 19. Manika walked the stage at the Miss Universe 2025 national costume show wearing a unique, golden look – a masterful blend of traditional Indian cultural elements and high glamour, featuring a sculptural gown with intricate embroidery and handiwork, paired with an extravagant crown. Also read | Miss India Manika Vishwakarma shines in dazzling saree on international stage at Miss Universe 2025 competition Miss India Manika Vishwakarma's outfit is a tribute to a deeply important spiritual moment in Buddhist tradition: when the Buddha achieved enlightenment. (YouTube/ Miss Universe)

Manika stuns at Miss Universe national costume show

Manika's regal and theatrical look was culturally significant. Her outfit was a tribute to a deeply important spiritual moment in Buddhist tradition: when the Buddha achieved enlightenment.. “This look honours the sacred moment when the Buddha attains enlightenment under the bodhi tree. Honouring a profound spiritual event, let me present India,” the host announced as Manika walked the stage.

The golden ensemble symbolided wealth, divinity, prosperity, and power, with a fitted top, full floor-length skirt, and voluminous sleeves. The gown's fabrics caught the light, adding to the overall drama. Manika's headpiece, a massive, tiered crown, was adorned with intricate patterns, and added to her celestial and regal vibe.

Her look was completed with matching gold neckpieces and earrings, showcasing traditional Indian designs. This stunning costume merged cultural heritage with pageant glamour, making Manika a standout at the Miss Universe national costume show.

Take a look:

More details of Manika's look



Manika also shared details of her look on Instagram on November 19, writing: “Inspired by the sacred origins of Buddhism in India, this magnificent costume pays homage to the moment Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree in Bodh Gaya — a moment that radiated wisdom and peace across the world. The ensemble is crafted in regal gold and saffron hues, symbolising divinity, purity, and the eternal light of knowledge. The structure of the attire draws from ancient temple architecture, resembling the golden spires and stupas that grace the Buddhist monasteries of Sanchi and Bodh Gaya. The intricate goldwork mirrors the leaf patterns of the Bodhi Tree, under which Buddha discovered the path to Nirvana.”

She added: “At the heart of the costume shines the Dharma Chakra, the Wheel of Truth — an illuminated golden emblem representing the cycle of life, moral law, and the Eightfold Path. The chakra is positioned as the central motif, radiating light to signify the spread of Buddhist philosophy from India to the world. A flowing saffron train cascades behind, echoing the robes of monks who carry forward Buddha’s message of compassion and mindfulness. The headdress, inspired by temple spires (Shikharas), rises in ornate tiers of gold filigree and crystal, crowned with a lotus bloom — the symbol of purity born from the earth yet untouched by it.”

Manika is gearing up to represent India at the 74th Miss Universe ceremony on November 21, 2025. This year, Thailand is hosting the Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, with over 130 women from across the globe participating in the beauty pageant. According to the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO), the 74th edition of the beauty pageant will take place at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, on Friday at 8 am in Thailand. That means you can tune in to watch the coverage early morning in India, at around 6:30 am (IST).

