Miss India Manika Vishwakarma shines in dazzling saree on international stage at Miss Universe 2025 competition

Manika Vishwakarma has been winning hearts with her graceful style and intelligent answers at the ongoing 74th Miss Universe competition in Thailand. Also Read | Miss Universe 2025 controversy explained: Judge quits claiming pageant is rigged, jury member had affair with contestant Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma looks incredible in a saree.

Displaying her love for Indian heritage and craftsmanship, the beauty queen draped herself in a saree as the Miss Universe Organisation introduced her and shared a lesser-known fact about her on Instagram.

What did Manika wear for the Miss Universe post

Manika can be seen dressed in a dazzling peacock green saree for the official Miss Universe post. The six yards of elegance appear to be crafted from a chiffon fabric and feature intricate detailing, including gold zari-embroidered applique borders, a scalloped hem, shimmering sequin embellishments, and delicate floral-inspired embroidery.

Manika wore the saree with a matching peacock green-coloured blouse featuring a wide bateau neckline with a plunging silhouette showcasing her decolletage. The gold zari embroidery, sequin embellishments, backless design, dori ties on the back, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette rounded off the detailing.

Manika accessorised the ensemble with statement-making, delicate jewels adorned with shimmering crystals and emeralds. She wore a choker necklace, matching earrings, kadhas, and a mang tika.

Meanwhile, for the glam, the Miss Universe India winner chose darkened eyebrows, gold eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara-coated eyelashes, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, a glossy coral pink lip, and a dainty bindi. Lastly, she tied her tresses in a centre-parted, braided hairdo.

A lesser-known fact about Manika

In the caption of the post, Miss Universe Organisation shared a few key details about Manika. Praising her, they wrote, “Blending intellect, creativity, and purpose, Manika is a political science student, award-winning artist, and advocate for neurodiversity through her initiative Neuronova. She represents India with grace and determination, using her platform to promote inclusive education, mental wellness, and the power of artistic expression.”

As for the lesser-known fact, they revealed that the beauty queen is a medical professional who volunteers in rural clinics to expand women’s healthcare access.