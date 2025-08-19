8 Best sofa covers for an instant home makeover that protects your seating from dust, spills, pets and everyday use
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 12:25 pm IST
Sofa covers add style while protecting seating from dust, spills, and pet mess. They also support hygiene, easy cleaning, and longer fabric life effortlessly.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
AMAZON BASICS – Wooden Sofa Cover (Plain, Cream) | Pack of 6 | 60 x 60 cm | Soft Plush Fabric | 140 GSM Polyester | Machine Washable View Details
₹1,099
Hokipo Chenille Thick And Soft Sofa Cover Throw 3 Seater, 180 (D) X 300 (L) Cm (Ar-4645-N2) - Brown View Details
₹2,976
STITCHNEST Woven 3 Seater Sofa Protector with Hand Rest Covers – Blue & White Stripe Design – Washable Fabric with Tassels – Stylish Sofa Cover for Modern Living Room & Furniture Décor View Details
₹1,299
HOKIPO FurHug Premium Faux Rabbit Fur Sofa Cover Mats for L Shape and 1/2/3 Seater Sofa. Make Your Own Sofa Cover Set, Mat Length 90(D) X 150(L) Cm, Honey Yellow (NEW-5014-YLW) View Details
₹1,884
TAOCOCO Loveseat Recliner Cover with Console, Non-Slip Split Reclining Pet Cover for Dual Loveseat Recliner, Furniture Protector with Elastic Straps (2 Seater, Dark Grey) View Details
₹2,800
HOMETHREADS Chenille Reversible Thick and Soft Floral Sofa Cover | Elevate Your Living Space with Luxurious Slipcover Solutions for Sofa (Blue, 3 Seater | 180x180cm) View Details
₹2,099
KINGLY Velvet Quilted Universal Elastic Sofa Cover Non-Slip Sofa Protector 5 Seater Armchair Cover with Machine Washable Adjustable Elastic Straps (3+1+1 Seater) (Green Blue) View Details
₹2,498
House of Quirk Sofa Cover Mat Leaf Pattern Chenille Fabric Seater Sofa Slipcover Anti-Slip Stretch Seat Pad from Pets Replacement Protector (Three Seater, Beige Gold, 90x160cm) View Details
₹1,699
