Fatima Bosch's journey to becoming Miss Universe 2025 was not easy: Controversy before Miss Mexico's big win explained

The new Miss Universe is Fátima Bosch from Mexico. Fatima's win at Miss Universe 2025 on November 21 in Thailand was a testament to her strength and resilience. Despite the controversies surrounding her from the start of the international beauty pageant, Fatima remained focused and delivered stunning performances throughout the competition. Also read | Miss Universe 2025 highlights: Mexico's Fatima Bosch wins the crown; India's Manika Vishwakarma didn't make Top 12 Fatima Bosch's journey to becoming Miss Universe 2025 wasn't without its challenges. (REUTERS/ and YouTube/ NewDigitalDude)

Fatima was seen to be holding back tears and emotionally shaken following a public and disrespectful confrontation with a pageant official during a pre-pageant event for Miss Universe 2025. Many on social media reacted to a video of Fatima fighting back tears at the event earlier in November, indicating she was still reeling from the public humiliation, but she maintained her composure. Find out everything that happened.

Fatima Bosch of Mexico during the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21, 2025.(REUTERS)

The controversy with Nawat Itsaragrisil

Before being crowned Miss Universe 2025, Fatima faced a tough challenge when she clashed with the director of Miss Grand International, and one of the Miss Universe organizers, Nawat Itsaragrisil, over a sponsorship issue. He publicly criticised her, but Fatima stood her ground, earning admiration from fellow contestants and fans worldwide.

Miss Universe contestants walked out after Nawat berated Fatima

During a pre-pageant event in Thailand, Fatima was slammed by Nawat over her alleged absence from a sponsorship shoot. He publicly reprimanded her, calling her 'dumb'. She stood her ground, stating she was representing Mexico with dignity and wouldn't be silenced.

Nawat is widely reported to have called the 25-year-old a ‘dumbhead’. Amid all this, Fátima remained poised, stating, “I came to compete with integrity, not politics.” Her stance earned her widespread praise. Fatima later told the press Nawat was “not respectful” and said he had called her ‘dumb’.

Her response sparked solidarity from fellow Miss Universe 2025 contestants, including Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig, who walked out of the pre-pageant event in support. The incident sparked global outrage, with #StandWithFatima trending worldwide.

Apology and investigation

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) condemned Nawat's "malicious" behaviour and launched an investigation. Nawat later apologised, but the damage was done.

In a video statement, MUO President Raul Rocha said Nawat had 'forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host'. He said the Thai official had ‘humiliated, insulted and showed a lack of respect’ to Fatima, and committed the ‘serious abuse of having called security to intimidate a defenceless woman’.

Despite the controversy, Fatima persevered and was crowned Miss Universe 2025, marking a historic moment for Mexico. The Miss Mexico before Fatima was Andrea Meza, who was crowned Miss Universe 2020 and served as a member of the selection committee for Miss Universe 2025.

Over the past few days, several Miss Universe 2025 judges, including Omar Harfouch and Claude Makélélé, resigned, citing concerns over fairness and transparency. Omar alleged that an 'impromptu jury' pre-selected the top 30 contestants, compromising the competition's integrity. Click here to know all about that.