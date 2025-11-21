Miss Universe 2025 winner is Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, India's Manika Vishwakarma in top 30; see complete list of top 5
The Miss Universe 2025 pageant has concluded, with India’s Manika Vishwakarma making it to the top 30 but failing to advance to the top 12.
Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe 2025. She faced controversy when Thai director Nawat Itsaragrisil called her ‘dumb' during a live event. This year's Miss Universe pageant took place on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. The event started at 8 am local time, which was 6:30 am IST for Indian viewers. Manika Vishwakarma, representing India, made it to the top 30 contestants, but could not bring India its fourth Miss Universe crown. Also read | Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates and highlights
Miss Universe 2025 top 5
While Mexico was declared the winner, first runner up was Praveenar Singh from Thailand.
2nd Runner-up: Venezuela - Stephany Abasali
3rd Runner-up: Philippines - Ahtisa Manalo
4th Runner-up: Côte d'Ivoire - Olivia Yacé
Top 12 of Miss Universe 2025
Manika was eliminated from the competition, failing to make it to the top 12. She was among the top 30 contestants but didn't advance further. The top 12 finalists included contestants from Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, Thailand.
After the Miss Universe swimsuit round, the jury decided the top 12:
Chile- Inna Moll
Colombia- Vanessa Pulgarin
Cuba- Lina Luaces
Guadeloupe- Ophely Mezino
Mexico- Fatima Bosch
Puerto Rico- Zashely Alicea
Venezuela- Stephany Abasali
China- Zhao Na
Philippines- Ma Ahtisa Manalo
Thailand- Praveenar Singh
Malta- Julia Ann Cluette
Coite d'ivoire- Olivia Yace
Top 30 of Miss Universe 2025
Miss India Manika Vishwakarma was first to make it to top 30. Others included:
2. Guadalupe
3. China
4. Thailand
5. Dominican Republic
6. Brazil
7. Rwanda
8. Cote d'lvoire
9. Colombia
10. Netherlands
11. Cuba
12. Bangladesh
13. Japan
14. Puerto Rico
15. USA
16. Mexico
17. Philippines
18. Zimbabwe
19. Costa Rica
20. Malta
21. Chile
22. Canada
23. Latina
24. Croatia
25. Venezuela
26. Guatemala
27. Palestine
28. Nicaragua
29. France
30. Paraguay (People's Choice)
The theme for this year's pageant was 'The Power of Love', focusing on unity, empowerment, and resilience. The judging panel included personalities like Saina Nehwal, Natalie Glebova, and Louie Heredia. However, the event has been surrounded by controversies, including allegations of rigging and conflicts of interest, leading to the resignation of three judges.
Miss Universe 2026 will be hosted in Puerto Rico. It will be the 75th, silver jubilee edition of the pageant.
