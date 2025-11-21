Miss Universe 2025 winner is Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, India's Manika Vishwakarma in top 30; see complete list of top 5

Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe 2025. She faced controversy when Thai director Nawat Itsaragrisil called her ‘dumb' during a live event. This year's Miss Universe pageant took place on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. The event started at 8 am local time, which was 6:30 am IST for Indian viewers. Manika Vishwakarma, representing India, made it to the top 30 contestants, but could not bring India its fourth Miss Universe crown. Also read | Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates and highlights Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025 winner on November 21. (Instagram/ Gerardo Fernández)

Miss Universe 2025 top 5

While Mexico was declared the winner, first runner up was Praveenar Singh from Thailand.

2nd Runner-up: Venezuela - Stephany Abasali

3rd Runner-up: Philippines - Ahtisa Manalo

4th Runner-up: Côte d'Ivoire - Olivia Yacé

Top 12 of Miss Universe 2025

Manika was eliminated from the competition, failing to make it to the top 12. She was among the top 30 contestants but didn't advance further. The top 12 finalists included contestants from Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, Thailand.

After the Miss Universe swimsuit round, the jury decided the top 12:

Chile- Inna Moll

Colombia- Vanessa Pulgarin

Cuba- Lina Luaces

Guadeloupe- Ophely Mezino

Mexico- Fatima Bosch

Puerto Rico- Zashely Alicea

Venezuela- Stephany Abasali

China- Zhao Na

Philippines- Ma Ahtisa Manalo

Thailand- Praveenar Singh

Malta- Julia Ann Cluette

Coite d'ivoire- Olivia Yace

Top 30 of Miss Universe 2025

Miss India Manika Vishwakarma was first to make it to top 30. Others included:

2. Guadalupe

3. China

4. Thailand

5. Dominican Republic

6. Brazil

7. Rwanda

8. Cote d'lvoire

9. Colombia

10. Netherlands

11. Cuba

12. Bangladesh

13. Japan

14. Puerto Rico

15. USA

16. Mexico

17. Philippines

18. Zimbabwe

19. Costa Rica

20. Malta

21. Chile

22. Canada

23. Latina

24. Croatia

25. Venezuela

26. Guatemala

27. Palestine

28. Nicaragua

29. France

30. Paraguay (People's Choice)

The theme for this year's pageant was 'The Power of Love', focusing on unity, empowerment, and resilience. The judging panel included personalities like Saina Nehwal, Natalie Glebova, and Louie Heredia. However, the event has been surrounded by controversies, including allegations of rigging and conflicts of interest, leading to the resignation of three judges.

Miss Universe 2026 will be hosted in Puerto Rico. It will be the 75th, silver jubilee edition of the pageant.