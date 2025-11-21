Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Miss Universe 2025 winner is Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, India's Manika Vishwakarma in top 30; see complete list of top 5

BySanya Panwar
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 09:43 am IST

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant has concluded, with India’s Manika Vishwakarma making it to the top 30 but failing to advance to the top 12.

Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe 2025. She faced controversy when Thai director Nawat Itsaragrisil called her ‘dumb' during a live event. This year's Miss Universe pageant took place on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. The event started at 8 am local time, which was 6:30 am IST for Indian viewers. Manika Vishwakarma, representing India, made it to the top 30 contestants, but could not bring India its fourth Miss Universe crown. Also read | Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates and highlights

Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025 winner on November 21. (Instagram/ Gerardo Fernández)
Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025 winner on November 21. (Instagram/ Gerardo Fernández)

Miss Universe 2025 top 5

While Mexico was declared the winner, first runner up was Praveenar Singh from Thailand.

2nd Runner-up: Venezuela - Stephany Abasali

3rd Runner-up: Philippines - Ahtisa Manalo

4th Runner-up: Côte d'Ivoire - Olivia Yacé

Top 12 of Miss Universe 2025

Manika was eliminated from the competition, failing to make it to the top 12. She was among the top 30 contestants but didn't advance further. The top 12 finalists included contestants from Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, China, Thailand.

After the Miss Universe swimsuit round, the jury decided the top 12:

Chile- Inna Moll

Colombia- Vanessa Pulgarin

Cuba- Lina Luaces

Guadeloupe- Ophely Mezino

Mexico- Fatima Bosch

Puerto Rico- Zashely Alicea

Venezuela- Stephany Abasali

China- Zhao Na

Philippines- Ma Ahtisa Manalo

Thailand- Praveenar Singh

Malta- Julia Ann Cluette

Coite d'ivoire- Olivia Yace

Top 30 of Miss Universe 2025

Miss India Manika Vishwakarma was first to make it to top 30. Others included:

2. Guadalupe

3. China

4. Thailand

5. Dominican Republic

6. Brazil

7. Rwanda

8. Cote d'lvoire

9. Colombia

10. Netherlands

11. Cuba

12. Bangladesh

13. Japan

14. Puerto Rico

15. USA

16. Mexico

17. Philippines

18. Zimbabwe

19. Costa Rica

20. Malta

21. Chile

22. Canada

23. Latina

24. Croatia

25. Venezuela

26. Guatemala

27. Palestine

28. Nicaragua

29. France

30. Paraguay (People's Choice)

The theme for this year's pageant was 'The Power of Love', focusing on unity, empowerment, and resilience. The judging panel included personalities like Saina Nehwal, Natalie Glebova, and Louie Heredia. However, the event has been surrounded by controversies, including allegations of rigging and conflicts of interest, leading to the resignation of three judges.

Miss Universe 2026 will be hosted in Puerto Rico. It will be the 75th, silver jubilee edition of the pageant.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Miss Universe 2025 winner is Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, India's Manika Vishwakarma in top 30; see complete list of top 5
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On