Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap part ways after almost seven years of marriage: ‘Choosing peace for ourselves’

Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal, on Sunday, announced her separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap, who is also a top former shuttler, thus ending almost seven years of marriage. Saina made the announcement on social media. Saina Nehwal with Parupalli Kashyap married in December 2018.

On Sunday night, Saina posted a personal update on Instagram that has taken the sporting world by surprise.

"Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," the two-time Commonwealth Games champion wrote.

Saina and Kashyap had married in December 2018.

Both began their training at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad during their early years. Saina Nehwal rose to prominence after winning the BWF World Junior Championships in 2008—the same year she made her Olympic debut, reaching the quarterfinals and becoming the first Indian woman shuttler to do so. Four years later, she won her first Olympic medal.

Her remarkable achievements were recognised with the Arjuna Award in 2009 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2010. To date, she remains the only Indian female badminton player to have held the world No.1 ranking.

Parupalli Kashyap, meanwhile, clinched the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, becoming the first Indian male shuttler in 32 years to win CWG gold. He also became the first Indian man to reach the quarterfinals in Olympic badminton, a feat he accomplished at the 2012 Summer Games. In 2013, he achieved a career-high world ranking of No.6.

Kashyap retired in 2024 and has since transitioned into coaching.