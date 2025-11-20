Miss India Manika Vishwakarma makes a statement in electric blue one piece during Miss Universe swimsuit round. Watch

Miss India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma made a mark in a minimalist blue swimsuit during the Miss Universe 2025 swimsuit round, just days before the finale, scheduled to take place on November 21 in Bangkok, Thailand. Also read | India’s Manika Vishwakarma glides like a dream in stunning red gown with maang tika during Miss Universe prelims. Watch Miss India Manika Vishwakarma at the Miss Universe 2025 swimsuit round showcased her confidence and poise in a stunning electric blue one-piece swimsuit. (Instagram/ Manika Vishwakarma)

This year's Miss Universe pageant has seen its fair share of drama, with controversies surrounding judges and contestants, but Manika's bold fashion choice is turning heads and impressing fans on social media.

Manika works a swimsuit like it's nobody's business

The swimsuit round is one of the highlights of the Miss Universe pageant, showcasing contestants' confidence and physical beauty – and Manika's blue one-piece is a refreshing change from the traditional bikini, and her poise and elegance are getting praise from fans.

She rocked the swimsuit look with bouncy curls and glamorous makeup, and many are already predicting a strong chance for her in the competition. Commenting on the video Manika posted on November 19, an Instagram user wrote, “This is how a Miss Universe actually walks with such grace, poise and elegance.” Another said: “That hairstyle suits her.”

These Manika photos prove she can work a swimsuit like no one else:

More details of Manika's Miss Universe swimsuit

Manika's swimsuit is a sleek and sexy one-piece monokini design in a vibrant, solid royal blue colour. It features a deep V-neck plunge, thin spaghetti-style halter straps that tie behind the neck, and a high cut that elongates the legs. The back is low-cut and open-sided. Made from a swimsuit fabric with a slight sheen, this form-fitting design accentuated Manika's toned physique with its classic and elegant style.

With the finale just around the corner, all eyes are on Bangkok, Thailand, where the Miss Universe pageant is set to take place on November 21. You can watch the live on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel at around 6:30 am IST. Click here for all the details.