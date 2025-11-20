India’s Manika Vishwakarma glides like a dream in stunning red gown with maang tika during Miss Universe prelims. Watch

During the preliminary round of the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, India’s entrant, 22-year-old Miss India Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan, made a striking impression. She turned heads in a red, embellished gown, blending glamour and power, that immediately set her apart from the other contestants - a moment that had fans and pageant watchers buzzing about her potential on the global stage. Manika was a vision to behold in the preliminary round of Miss Universe 2025.(instagram/@pageantism_official)

The Miss Universe 2025 finale is scheduled for November 21, 2025 in Thailand, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi.

A jewel-encrusted spectacle

For the preliminary round of the Miss Universe pageant, Manika opted for a deep-red, heavily embellished gown curated by Vietnamese label Nhà Mốt 9192. The piece blends delicate sheer panels with shimmering, jewel-encrusted fabric, pairing a sculpted, form-fitting bodice with intricate beadwork, a sweeping sweetheart neckline, and a small central cut-out adorned with a striking, teardrop-shaped blood-red gem that instantly draws the eye. The sleeves are short and structured, while the gown itself transitions into a flowing, semi-sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit that showcases her legs.

The fabric is rich, shimmery, and almost liquid in how it catches the light, giving the entire ensemble a regal, ethereal feel. A dramatic matching choker with gemstone details frames her neckline, while her nude-tone high platform heels elongate the legs without distracting from the dress. Her look was completed with sultry, high-glam makeup and a sleek red gemstone maang tika that sat beautifully on her forehead, adding a touch of traditional elegance to the bold ensemble.

Fans loved Manika's red look

Fans flooded the comments section of Manika's latetst posts with excitement, and their reactions read like a collective gasp. One compared her to “a Disney princess”, swept up in the fairytale elegance of her look. Others were convinced that this moment was destiny, declaring that “the Universe was waiting to showcase this gurl”.

Amid the outpouring of love, words like “Stunning,” “Gorgeous,” “Divine beauty,” and even “OH MY GAWD” appeared repeatedly, reflecting a sense of awe. Several hailed her as royalty, proclaiming that “the Queen has arrived” and even calling her “Goddess Manika.”