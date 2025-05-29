Top 6 bikinis inspired by Bollywood's hottest swimsuit moments; Best picks to turn up the heat this summer

Some walked out of the ocean, others danced on the beach but all of them served iconic swimsuit looks that made history. Bollywood isn’t just about sarees and sequins, darling. Sometimes, it’s about slow-mo walks, sunglasses, sand, and swimsuits that made us all want to dive into style! Top 6 Bollywood’s hottest swimsuit moments: Stylish bikinis to be beach-ready (Pinterest)

So, if you’re off to Goa, Maldives, or just the nearest rooftop pool, here’s how to recreate six of Bollywood’s most unforgettable swimwear slays with a click, a cart, and a little confidence.

Top 6 Bollywood bikini looks to take inspo from:

Priyanka Chopra - Dostana

Priyanka Chopra - Dostana (Pinterest)

That golden moment on the Miami beach is one of the most unforgettable Bollywood bikini entries ever. Priyanka Chopra stunned in Dostana with her toned silhouette, beachy waves, and metallic two-piece that caught the sun and everyone’s attention. It was bold, glamorous, and effortlessly cool; a true movie moment that made gold bikinis a nationwide trend.

Recreate that golden goddess vibe with theSECRETS BY ZEROKAATA Metallic Beachwear Bikini Set. With its shimmering finish, halter neckline, and high-style edge, this bikini set is perfect for soaking up sun while looking like a total stunner. Whether it’s a beach party or a poolside selfie sesh, this one ensures your inner diva shines through.

Anushka Sharma – Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Anushka Sharma – Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (Pinterest)

Anushka’s beach scene in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl gave us major sporty-girl glam. Her look wasn’t about over-the-top styling but about owning it with confidence, minimal effort, and sun-kissed skin. With tousled hair and a fuss-free bikini bottom, she captured the effortless beauty of a modern-day con-queen on vacation.

The Lemonlords Textured Ring Bikini Bottom nails that exact vibe. Its subtle ring detail adds a modern twist, and the textured fabric gives it an elevated feel. Mix it with a bold or classic top to make it your own. It's the perfect piece for anyone who wants to look laid-back, yet totally pulled together.

Kareena Kapoor – Chhaliya (Tashan)

Kareena Kapoor – Chhaliya (Tashan) (Pinterest)

Bebo’s sizzling Chhaliya performance in a metallic bikini and sarong was a bold Bollywood revolution. It was sexy, unapologetic, and iconic. Her ultra-fit frame, golden tan, and fierce dance moves set the bar high for every swimsuit scene that followed. Pure glam, pure attitude, pure Kareena.

Bring that fire to your wardrobe with the BAESD 6-Ring Halter Triangle Two Piece Swim Bikini Set. The bold ring detailing, triangle cut, and halter fit give it that extra edge you need to recreate your own Chhaliya moment.

Shilpa Shetty – Shut Up and Bounce

Shilpa Shetty – Shut Up and Bounce (Pinterest)

Shilpa Shetty owned every frame of Shut Up and Bounce with her sculpted figure and cool-girl charm. Her striped bikini, paired with that carefree dance energy, became an instant vibe for beach lovers. It was sporty, fun, and flirty; just like the track itself.

The EROTISSCH Striped Halter Neck Swimwear Bikini Set brings that retro-cool energy back with a modern twist. The stripes elongate the body, and the halter neckline offers great support and style. It’s made for movement,whether you’re grooving on the sand or sipping smoothies poolside.



Bipasha Basu – Dhoom 2

Bipasha Basu – Dhoom 2 (YouTube)

Bipasha Basu in Dhoom 2 gave us full-on island goddess vibes. Her printed bikinis, glowing tan, and confident presence made her beach look a standout in this high-energy film. She wasn’t just styled for fashion; she was styled to dominate the screen.

Recreate that tropical boldness with the EROTISSCH Printed Two Piece Swim Set. The vivid print and classic two-piece cut make it ideal for beach vacations, pool parties, or even as a layering piece under sheer beach dresses. This one is for the fierce and fearless.

Deepika Padukone - Cocktail

Deepika Padukone - Cocktail(Pinterest)

Deepika in Cocktail defined chill-girl beachwear with her boho bikinis and breezy sarongs. She gave us that easy elegance, the kind that doesn’t need to try too hard to turn heads. Her bikini look in the film was understated, yet incredibly impactful. She wasn’t dressing up for anyone but herself.

Tap into that vibe with the Dahr Halter Neck Swim Bikini Set. With its soft, flattering design and minimal detailing, it’s ideal for anyone who prefers elegance over excess. Pair it with layered necklaces and a floppy hat to complete your own Cocktail look.

Bollywood gave us more than just love stories, it gave us style goals for every beach vacay. These 6 swimsuit moments are more than just hot, they’re historic. So go ahead, recreate your favourite screen siren's look and turn the beach into your personal film set.

Bollywood’s hottest swimsuit moments: Top 6 bikinis to be beach-ready on your next vacation: FAQs Can these swimsuits be worn for pool parties as well? Yes, all these looks are perfect for beach holidays and poolside parties.

Can I mix and match tops and bottoms? Definitely! Create your own signature style by pairing tops and bottoms across sets.

How do I care for these swimwear pieces? Hand wash gently in cold water and dry flat to retain colour and elasticity.

Are these swimsuit sets suitable for different body types? Absolutely! The cuts and designs are versatile, but always check the size chart for the best fit.

