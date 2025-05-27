Shilpa Shetty’s style saga: Recreate her iconic on-screen moments to channel your inner diva

Before yoga mats and wellness apps, Shilpa Shetty was Bollywood’s ultimate style icon, serving everything from dreamy dupattas to dangerously low-rise skirts. This is your chance to steal her cinematic looks and rework them for the ‘Gram (or your next brunch date). Shilpa Shetty’s style saga: Recreate her iconic looks to channel your inner diva(Pinterest)

From the melodrama of Dhadkan to the cool-girl energy of Dostana, we've handpicked affordable yet fab pieces that pay homage to Shilpa’s most unforgettable fashion moments. Ready to recreate her magic? Namaste to slay!

Loading Suggestions...

Dhadkan: The OG Desi diva

Dhadkan: The OG Desi diva (Pinterest)

A love triangle may have torn her heart, but her style? Always in one piece. Channel Shilpa’s ethereal Dhadkan vibe with elegant kurta-palazzo sets that make you want to twirl under chandeliers. Think soft shades, delicate threadwork, and the kind of dupattas that know how to catch the wind at just the right moment.

Loading Suggestions...

Classic, calm, and oh-so-pretty. This set is made for slow-mo saree scenes and long walks to the mandir. It’s traditional elegance with main-character energy.



Loading Suggestions...

Channel Shilpa’s graceful rebellion with this set. The threadwork whispers elegance while the silhouette screams “I’m worth fighting over.”

Baazigar: Denim drama and twirl-worthy skirts

Baazigar: Denim drama and twirl-worthy skirts (Hindustan Times)

Before there was Y2K-core, there was Shilpa in Baazigar; living her best 90s life in cropped jackets and full-length skirts. Recreate the look with a denim jacket and a flared maxi skirt that’s dramatic enough to make you want to break into a windy dance sequence.

Loading Suggestions...

A 90s essential because what’s a tragic love story without some acid wash? Throw it over anything and feel like you’re back on a Shah Rukh Khan film set.



Loading Suggestions...

Flowy, dramatic, and full of retro feels; this skirt could easily steal the spotlight. Bonus: twirls like a dream when paired with retro beats.

Life in a Metro: Earthy, edgy and effortlessly cool

Life in a Metro: Earthy, edgy and effortlessly cool (YouTube)

Shilpa’s role in Life in a Metro gave us a mature, boho-chic version of her style. Think cotton maxis, cropped tanks, and emotional intensity. This look is all about comfort meets cool; perfect for poetry nights, or book cafés.

Loading Suggestions...

This skirt is the emotional support bestie of your wardrobe. Breezy, flowy, and designed for dramatic pauses and meaningful eye contact.

Loading Suggestions...

Soft ribbed fabric meets “I’m not here to impress you” energy. Pair it with the maxi and your deepest thoughts. Bonus: matches your journal aesthetic.

Dostana: Glam meets L.A.

Dostana: Glam meets L.A. (YouTube)

Shilpa’s beachside cameo in Dostana was pure fire. Think high-slit skirts, abstract prints, and bodysuits that scream “beach bombshell.” Recreate this sizzling vacay vibe with a mini skirt and edgy shoulder-strap bodysuit; perfect for your next poolside selfie spree.

Loading Suggestions...

Short, sharp, and spicy; this mini skirt brings major vacay energy. Just add tinted sunnies and a fruity mocktail.

Loading Suggestions...

Edgy, bold, and sculpted to perfection; this bodysuit screams confidence. Just like Shilpa did every time she entered the frame.

From chiffon dupattas to disco-ready minis, Shilpa Shetty has served every era with unmatched flair. Whether you’re going full Dhadkan in a kurta set or channeling Dostana by the pool, these handpicked looks help you serve iconic energy on a budget. Now go, live your own Bollywood montage.

Similar stories for you:

Shah Rukh Khan kurta looks: Recreate SRK’s Desi fits and feel like film royalty

Aishwarya Rai saree looks: Recreate Ash’s most iconic on-screen drapes

Sex and The City style guide: Recreate iconic looks one stiletto at a time

Shilpa Shetty’s style saga: Recreate her iconic on-screen moments to channel your inner diva: FAQs Are these outfits suitable for casual wear? Totally! From brunch to beach, there’s a Shilpa vibe for every occasion.

Where can I wear these skirts? Twirling down hallways, music festivals, café dates, or anytime you feel extra.

Are these looks beginner-friendly to style? 100%. Just add confidence and maybe some eyeliner.

Can I mix looks across movies? Yes, mix Dhadkan grace with Dostana glam. It’s your personal fashion crossover episode.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.