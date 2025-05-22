Aishwarya Rai wins hearts with sari at Cannes 2025: Recreate her most iconic on-screen drapes

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2025 saree look is yet another chapter in her timeless drape legacy; one that began in Devdas and danced through fields in Mohabbatein. Aishwarya Rai has gifted us saree moments that are nothing short of cinematic poetry. Her sarees have been as iconic as her roles—be it the fiery red of Nandini, the regal whites of Paro, or the sheer romance of Megha's dreamy drape. Aishwarya Rai stuns in sari at Cannes 2025: Recreate her iconic on-screen drapes(HT)

With these stunning handpicked pieces, you can recreate Aishwarya’s most memorable on-screen looks. Add a dash of drama, a sprinkle of nostalgia, and get ready to hear “Kya khoob lagti ho” on loop. Lights, camera, saree!

Aishwarya Rai's iconic saree looks to recreate now!

Devdas: A tribute to tragedy and tradition

Devdas: A tribute to tragedy and tradition (Pinterest)



Paro's red-and-white Taant saree is a legacy stitched in love and lament. Aishwarya’s look in Devdas redefined Bengali grace with a heart-wrenching elegance. Her character dripped with vintage glamour—her taant saree pleated to perfection, sindoor blazing, and gold Maharani jewels clinking with every sorrowful step. Recreate this heart-tugging cinematic moment and bring a piece of Desh-Bidesh into your wardrobe.

1. DESH BIDESH Red & White Ethnic Motifs Pure Cotton Taant Saree

Drape yourself in the pride of Bengal with this pure cotton Taant saree. Lightweight yet steeped in tradition, this red-and-white beauty breathes elegance. The ethnic motifs bring heritage to life while giving you that graceful “Paro” appeal. Perfect for day functions and cultural events—pair it with red bangles and a bindi for full-on Devdas drama.

2. ZENEME Gold-Plated Maharani Haar Necklace with Earrings

Royalty in a box! This gold-plated Maharani Haar set is your shortcut to regal charm. With intricate detailing and matching earrings, it transforms any traditional outfit into a showstopper. Think bridal photoshoots, pujas, or when you just want to look extra.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Fiery, flowy, fabulous

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Fiery, flowy, fabulous (Pinterest)

Nandini was fire and silk rolled into one—a tempest in red organza. Her saree flowed like the flamenco rhythm of her heart and the shawl was her poetic rebellion. From waltzing in palaces to twirling in deserts, Aishwarya's red-hot style in this film made us all fall in love with drapes again. Channel that bold passion and let your saree speak dil se.

3. Mitera Red Organza Solid Saree

A saree that flutters with every heartbeat. This organza beauty in a blazing red hue is sensual yet sophisticated. Perfect for weddings, anniversaries, or just when you’re in the mood for drama. Pair it with jhumkas and a backless blouse for full Nandini vibes.



4. Bharatasya Red & Black Woven Design Knitted Shawl

This shawl is not just an accessory, it’s attitude. Drape it over your shoulder like Nandini or twirl it mid-song for full Bollywood effect. The red and black combo adds a mysterious flair to your desi ensembles.



Guru: Grace meets strength

Guru: Grace meets strength (Pinterest)

Megha in Guru wasn’t just a supportive partner—she was grace under pressure in sequins. Her embellished sarees reflected her quiet strength and luminous charm. With a subtle shimmer and a composed elegance, this look is for the woman who means business but never forgets her roots. Serve this look at parties or power events and walk in like you're the heroine of your own biopic.

5. Stylum Embellished Sequinned Saree

This saree is for your inner boss-lady-meets-Bollywood-queen. Sparkling with sequins but grounded in subtle hues, it’s perfect for evening soirees or red carpet moments. Pair with neat hair and a quiet confidence, just like Ash in Guru.



6. ERIDANI Nargis Kolhapuri Heels

Classic Kolhapuris with a twist! These embellished heels bring traditional charm to modern glam. The perfect footwear to anchor your power sarees and glittering looks.



Mohabbatein: Romance draped in lace

Mohabbatein: Romance draped in lace (Pinterest)

Soft, shy, and sheer; Megha from Mohabbatein gave us the dream-girl saree aesthetic. With pastel tones, delicate embroidery, and a whisper of a breeze, this look is all about timeless romance. Whether you're swaying in mustard fields or catching someone's eye across the room, this ethereal look never fails to tug at the heartstrings.

7. Sangria Ethereal Charm Embroidered Net Saree

Float like a dream in this embroidered net saree. Its pastel blush and elegant detailing make it a must-have for romantic evenings and day weddings. Megha would definitely approve.

8. Vishudh Women Pink Solid Block Heels

These blush block heels bring comfort and class. A sweet match for your delicate sarees, they let you glide through events like you're in a YRF movie.

Recreating Aishwarya Rai’s saree moments is an ode to cinematic style, heritage, and grace. Whether you’re channeling Paro’s pain, Nandini’s passion, Megha’s mystery, or Guru’s quiet power; there’s a saree for every emotion, and a diva in every woman. Time to roll camera on your blockbuster look!



Aishwarya Rai saree looks: Recreate Ash’s most iconic on-screen drapes; From Paro to Megha: FAQs How can I style these sarees like Aishwarya did in the films? Pair them with statement jewellery, traditional hairstyles, and minimal makeup to capture the film-like essence.

Are these looks comfortable for long wear? Yes—lightweight cottons, flowy organzas, and breathable nets ensure you stay comfy and glamorous all day.

Can I wear these sarees in a modern way too? Yes! Try draping them with a belt, crop blouse, or styled with a blazer for a contemporary twist.

Are these sarees suitable for weddings and festive events? Absolutely! Each saree featured is perfect for celebratory occasions and will help you stand out in elegance.

