Rani Mukerji's style diaries: Recreate her most popular Bollywood fashion moments

Rani Mukerji has long been one of Bollywood’s most versatile and stylish leading ladies. From girl-next-door charm to desi diva glam, her wardrobe has defined entire eras of Hindi cinema. Her fashion has not only evolved with time but also left behind an imprint that fans still try to emulate today. Rani Mukerji's style diaries: Recreate her popular Bollywood fashion moments(Pinterest)

If you loved her girl-next-door look in Saathiya, her glam look in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, or her quirky desi swag in Bunty Aur Babli, Rani Mukerji’s style has always made a statement. Here's your ultimate guide to recreating six of her most iconic Bollywood looks, straight from the silver screen into your closet.

Top 6 Rani Mukerji looks to recreate now!

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna: Power chic with a hint of glam

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna: Power chic with a hint of glam (Pinterest)

Rani Mukerji’s look in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna was all about modern elegance. She wore structured silhouettes, high heels, trench coats, and elegant sarees in muted tones. Her character Maya exuded grace with every frame, and her style was reflective of a sophisticated urban woman. Think sleek straight hair, neutral makeup, and minimalist accessories; perfect for recreating a refined and classy ensemble.

Hum Tum: Sweet, playful and totally relatable

Hum Tum: Sweet, playful and totally relatable (Pinterest)

In Hum Tum, Rani’s style was comfy-chic with a mix of boho and casual. Her wardrobe included classy tops, denim skirts, long scarves, and soft curls. It was a fresh take on a young woman’s wardrobe, combining fun and fashion seamlessly. This look is ideal for a casual brunch or a coffee date—think wearable, functional, and cute.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: College diva vibes only

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: College diva vibes only(Pinterest)

Who could forget Tina’s iconic mini skirts, matching sets, and heels in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Rani’s fashion marked a shift in youth style trends in the late 90s Bollywood scene. Start with bold colours, cropped tops, and platform shoes to recreate Tina’s ultra-cool, campus-ready look. Don't forget the statement accessories and a bold lip to seal the deal.

Bunty Aur Babli: Desi funk meets Bollywood swag

Bunty Aur Babli: Desi funk meets Bollywood swag(Pinterest)

Rani as Babli was the ultimate mix of quirky and colourful. Think Patiala salwars, bright dupattas, jhumkas, and aviator sunglasses. Her look became a pop culture moment in Bollywood fashion. Recreating this look is all about confidence and a splash of desi eccentricity. Ideal for festive wear or even a themed party with a Bollywood twist.

Chalte Chalte: Classy clothes paired with romantic vibes

Chalte Chalte: Classy clothes paired with romantic vibes(Pinterest)

Chalte Chalte showcased Rani Mukerji in skirts and tops in pastel hues. Her look was paired with soft curls, subtle makeup, and delicate jewellery. This look is timeless and perfect for dates or brunches where you want to exude casual grace and romance. Channel your inner Bollywood heroine and let the outfit do the talking.

Saathiya: Simple yet soulful Desi aesthetic

Saathiya: Simple yet soulful Desi aesthetic (Pinterest)

Rani’s look in Saathiya was grounded in simplicity; cotton sarees, bindis, kohl-lined eyes, and open hair. It celebrated Indian womanhood in the most unfiltered way. This is a great everyday traditional look that’s easy to wear and still turns heads. It's perfect for festive pujas or even college ethnic days.

Rani Mukerji has given Bollywood some of its most unforgettable fashion moments. Whether you lean toward minimalist elegance or quirky desi charm, there’s a Rani-inspired look for every mood and occasion. Recreating her iconic styles is a celebration of timeless Bollywood glam.

Rani Mukerji's style diaries: Recreate her popular Bollywood fashion moments: FAQs What are Rani Mukerji’s most iconic Bollywood looks? From Saathiya’s traditional charm to Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’s modern elegance, Rani’s Bollywood style moments are legendary.

Where can I find Rani Mukerji-inspired outfits? Myntra has a wide range of Bollywood-inspired fashion labels recreate similar looks.

Which Rani Mukerji movie had the most fashion influence? Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Bunty Aur Babli both set major style trends and influenced youth fashion across India.

How can I recreate Rani Mukerji’s Bunty Aur Babli look? Go for colourful salwar suits, bold accessories, and a confident attitude. Aviators and chunky jhumkas are a must!

