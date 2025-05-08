Priyanka Chopra's top 6 Bollywood fashion moments: Recreate these looks to channel main character vibes

In the world of Bollywood, where glamour meets storytelling, Priyanka Chopra stands as a beacon of style and grace. Her on-screen avatars have not only captivated audiences but have also set fashion trends that resonate with fans worldwide. Each character she portrays is a canvas, and her wardrobe choices are the brushstrokes that bring these characters to life. Priyanka Chopra's top 6 Bollywood fashion moments: Recreate these looks now!(Pinterest)

Priyanka's fashion choices are more than just costumes—they're statements. They reflect the essence of her characters and, in many ways, have become iconic in their own right. Check out these six of her most memorable film looks that continue to inspire fashion enthusiasts and cinephiles alike.

Priyanka Chopra's top 6 looks to take inspo from:

Ayesha Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do

Ayesha Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do(Pinterest)

When rich meets rebellious, you get Ayesha Mehra—effortlessly chic in resort wear and nautical vibes. Flowing maxis, crisp whites, and bold sunglasses were her weapons of class. With a glass of champagne in one hand and sass in the other, she showed that even dysfunction can look designer. Her minimal glam and breezy wardrobe screamed vacation goals—and we’re still not over it.

Kiara in Anjaana Anjaani

Kiara in Anjaana Anjaani (Pinterest)

Kiara was quirky, spontaneous, and fashionable with a hint of heartbreak. From funky layered outfits to structured jackets and scarves, her style was New York meets Bollywood. She rocked boots, skirts, oversized shades, and that iconic shorts-top outfit like she owned every street she walked. This was Priyanka in full rom-com rebellion mode—glamorous, gutsy, and gorgeously unpredictable.

Rani in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Rani in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Pinterest)

Ah, Rani! The beach babe of Bollywood who made every frame look like a postcard from Goa. Dressed in cute crop tops, breezy skirts, and flirtatious sarongs, she was sunshine with a twist. Whether dodging two men in love or dancing on the sand, her youthful style made us all want a beach romance and a wardrobe to match.

Sonia in Aitraaz

Sonia in Aitraaz(Pinterest)

Dangerously stylish and sinfully seductive, Sonia’s fashion in Aitraaz was all about power dressing with a bold edge. Think sharp blazers, bodycon dresses, red lips, and a commanding aura. Her look was femme fatale 101—owning every scene with her smirk, strut, and statement stilettos. She didn't just wear fashion—she weaponised it.

Roma in Don

Roma in Don (YouTube)

Action meets allure in Roma's fierce, no-nonsense vibe. With leather jackets, aviators, sleek ponytails, and boots that meant business, she gave us the ultimate stylish assassin. Her monochrome wardrobe reflected her focus, while her combat-ready looks never compromised on glam. Fighting Don never looked this good!

Desi Girl in 'Dostana'

Desi Girl in 'Dostana' (Pinterest)

Priyanka's golden metallic saree in 'Dostana' became an instant classic. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the ensemble featured a sequined border and a bikini-style blouse, exuding a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary. Paired with minimal makeup and tousled hair, she embodied the epitome of Bollywood glamour.

Priyanka Chopra's on-screen fashion choices are a masterclass in versatility and elegance. Each look not only defines her character but also sets trends that resonate with audiences. By channeling these iconic styles, one can embody the essence of her characters and exude confidence and charm.

Priyanka Chopra's top Bollywood fashion moments: Recreate these looks to channel main character vibes: FAQs How can I recreate Priyanka Chopra's 'Desi Girl' look from 'Dostana'? Opt for a golden metallic saree with a sequined border and a halter-neck blouse. Pair it with minimal makeup and tousled hair to capture the essence of the look.

Can I wear these looks casually? Yes! Go for lighter fabrics, minimal accessories, and toned-down versions for an everyday glam vibe.

What’s Priyanka’s most iconic Bollywood look? Her golden saree in Dostana is an all-time favorite—bold, glamorous, and unforgettable.

What accessories complete a Priyanka Chopra-inspired Bollywood look? Think bold—statement earrings, metallic clutches, high heels, and sleek hairstyles. Her looks are all about confidence and drama, so don’t shy away from standout pieces!

