Met Gala 2025: Indian celebs turn the red carpet into a royal runway; From SRK to Diljit Dosanjh

The 2025 Met Gala was a spectacle of global fashion, and Indian celebrities were at the forefront, blending tradition with avant-garde style. This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, pays homage to Black dandyism and the impact of Black men on fashion throughout history. From Shah Rukh Khan's regal debut to Priyanka Chopra's bold statement, the night was a celebration of sartorial excellence. Met Gala 2025: Indian stars rule the red carpet, from SRK to Diljit Dosanjh

Each celebrity brought their unique style to the red carpet, showcasing the rich tapestry of Indian fashion. Check out these standout looks of Indian celebrities at Met Gala 2025, and how you can recreate these iconic ensembles.

Recreate these 6 outfits of Indian celebrities at Met Gala 2025:

Shah Rukh Khan: The regal debut

Met Gala: Shah Rukh Khan strikes his iconic pose on red carpet.

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entrance at the Met Gala 2025, donning a custom Sabyasachi ensemble that exuded royalty. The black coat, adorned with horn buttons and paired with a black silk shirt and tailored trousers, was a nod to Mughal-inspired tailoring. Accessories like layered chains, a crystal-studded 'K' pendant, a diamond star brooch, and an 18k gold cane elevated the look, blending Indian heritage with modern glamour.

How to recreate:

Opt for a tailored black coat with subtle embellishments.

Pair with a silk shirt and fitted trousers.

Accessorise with statement jewellery and a walking cane for added drama.

Diljit Dosanjh: Maharaja majesty

Diljit Dosanjh attends the 2025 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.(AFP)

Diljit Dosanjh turned heads with his tribute to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh. Wearing a custom Prabal Gurung ensemble, he embraced Punjabi pride with a white cape, turban, and layered necklaces. The outfit featured intricate beadwork and a cape embroidered with Punjab's map, symbolising cultural pride and heritage.

How to recreate:

Choose a white ensemble with regal cape detailing.

Incorporate traditional turbans and layered jewellery.

Add symbolic embroidery or motifs that reflect personal heritage.

Kiara Advani: Bollywood glamour

Kiara Advani in custom Gaurav Gupta at the 2025 Met Gala

Kiara Advani dazzled in a metallic black and gold gown that combined classic Bollywood glamour with contemporary flair. The dress featured intricate beadwork and a plunging neckline, capturing the essence of old-school cinema with a modern twist.

How to recreate:

Select a gown with metallic hues and intricate beadwork.

Opt for a silhouette that flatters the figure while allowing movement.

Pair with statement earrings and a sleek hairstyle for added elegance.

Priyanka Chopra: Bold and beautiful

Priyanka Chopra Jonas went the retro-route for her Met Gala 2025 appearance(Photos: X)

Priyanka Chopra made a statement with her avant-garde ensemble that pushed fashion boundaries. The polka-dotted outfit featured bold cuts, and a mix of textures, embodying the theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

How to recreate:

Experiment with asymmetrical cuts and bold silhouettes.

Incorporate a mix of textures and fabrics.

Accessorise minimally to let the outfit speak for itself.

Isha Ambani: Floral fantasy

Isha Ambani attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York.(AFP)

Isha Ambani captivated the audience in a custom outfit by Anamika Khanna. The long train in her outfit featured intricate floral embroidery and handwoevn Benarasi design, embodying the theme perfectly. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha's look was a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern design.

How to recreate:

Choose a jumpsuit with elaborate embroidery and a long train.

Opt for traditional embellishments like Zardozi or Dabka work.

Pair with heritage jewellery and a minimalistic clutch.

Manish Malhotra: Couture maestro

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Manish Malhotra attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Indian fashion icon Manish Malhotra made a striking debut, bringing his signature elegance to the red carpet. Dressed in a custom black-and-white tuxedo featuring a geometric shawl lapel and abstract pattern, he effortlessly blended classic sophistication with contemporary flair. His ensemble was complemented by a statement brooch and an undone pocket square, adding a touch of his signature style to the look.

How to recreate:

Opt for a black tuxedo with white lapels and a geometric pattern to mirror the designer's ensemble.

Add a bold brooch to infuse personality into the outfit.

Choose classic black patent leather shoes to complete the sophisticated look.

The Met Gala 2025 was a testament to the global influence of Indian fashion. From Shah Rukh Khan's regal debut to Isha Ambani's floral fantasy, Indian celebrities showcased the richness of their heritage while embracing contemporary fashion trends. These looks not only captivated the audience but also set new benchmarks in global fashion.

Met Gala 2025: Indian celebs turn the red carpet into a royal runway; From SRK to Diljit: FAQs What was the theme of the 2025 Met Gala? The theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," celebrating Black dandyism and menswear.

Can you recreate these Met Gala looks on a budget? Absolutely! While you may not have a couture team, you can emulate these looks with smart styling—tailored pieces, statement accessories, and rich fabrics go a long way.

How did Kiara Advani make history at the Met Gala 2025? Kiara Advani made a memorable Met Gala debut by becoming the first Indian actress to attend the event while pregnant. She wore a custom couture gown by Gaurav Gupta, featuring a gold sculpted breastplate symbolising the bond between mother and child, and a black off-the-shoulder gown

Which Indian celebrities attended the Met Gala 2025? The 2025 Met Gala saw a significant presence of Indian and Indian-origin celebrities. Notable attendees included Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Isha Ambani, Manish Malhotra, Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Natasha Poonawalla. Their appearances highlighted India's growing influence in global fashion.

