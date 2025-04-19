From runways to rocketships: Katy Perry’s iconic fashion takes off, quite literally!

When Katy Perry boarded that Blue Origin flight, the only thing higher than her altitude was her fashion legacy. Known for turning heads on red carpets and now quite literally reaching for the stars, Katy’s style has always been, well, out of this world. From runways to rocketships: Katy Perry’s fashion takes off, quite literally!(Pinterest)

As the pop diva made her way into space, it felt only fitting to take a cosmic stroll down memory lane and revisit the times she made our jaws drop, planets pause, and fashion critics swoon. Buckle up—this is one stylish orbit around Planet Perry.

Top 6 iconic fashion moments by Katy Perry:

Sequinned dress at her song premiere

Sequinned dress at her song premiere (Pinterest)

Katy doesn’t just drop songs—she drops sparkles, sass, and style statements. At the premiere of one of her singles, she dazzled in a sequinned gown that looked like a disco ball had a couture makeover. The dress caught the light, the cameras, and every pair of eyes within a ten-mile radius. If space had paparazzi, even the stars would’ve been snapping pics. It wasn’t just a look; it was a glittery reminder that Katy’s premieres are galas in disguise.

Katy Perry’s look at the Grammy Awards

Katy Perry’s look at the Grammy Awards (Pinterest)

At the Grammys, she showed up in a look that screamed "Goddess on a glam mission." Think high-fashion meets high-octane drama—cinched waist, bold details, and hair so perfect it probably had its own stylist. The outfit was a melodic mix of retro flair and futuristic fab, like a vinyl record spinning on a spaceship.

Katy Perry at the Baby2Baby Gala

Katy Perry at the Baby2Baby Gala(Pinterest)

Oozing confidence, Katy turned the Baby2Baby Gala into a full-blown style galaxy. The sleek silhouette, daring neckline, and metallic accents whispered one thing: intergalactic glamour. She looked like she walked straight out of a sci-fi movie where couture runs the universe. If aliens had Pinterest boards, this look would be their pin of the year.

Katy Perry in Dolce & Gabbana dress

Katy Perry in Dolce & Gabbana dress(Pinterest)

Katy in Dolce is the closest thing we’ll ever get to fashion royalty. This dress brought the drama—baroque patterns, a touch of florals, and that “Queen of the Cosmos” energy. It was the kind of ensemble that could launch a thousand ships—or at least one stylish rocket. Dolce & Gabbana met Katy’s flair for the theatrical, and the result? A moment etched in fashion orbit.

Katy Perry at the CMA Awards

Katy Perry at the CMA Awards(Pinterest)

She showed up at the Country Music Awards and served us Western with a Katy twist—think rhinestones, ruffles, and just enough edge to keep it fashion-forward. Denim on denim? We're here for it!

Katy Perry at Met Gala

Katy Perry at Met Gala(Pinterest)

The Met Gala 2022? More like the Katy Perry Show. She wore a look that would’ve made astronauts halt their missions for a quick double take. Architectural, dramatic, and probably visible from Mars, this outfit was proof that Katy doesn’t wear clothes—she wears statements. It was peak Perry: theatrical, daring, and unapologetically her.

Katy Perry is a star who dresses like one—fearless, fabulous, and forever out of this world. Her Blue Origin trip may have been a leap for woman-kind, but her fashion? That’s been light-years ahead for ages.

From runways to rocketships: Katy Perry’s fashion takes off, literally! FAQs Why did Katy Perry go to space with Blue Origin? Katy joined the Blue Origin flight as a part of their celeb outreach mission—plus, she’s always been one to push limits and explore new frontiers, both in fashion and life.

What is Katy Perry’s most iconic fashion moment? It’s hard to pick one, but her Met Gala appearances are often cited as her boldest and most unforgettable style statements.

Is Katy Perry planning more space-related activities? As of now, nothing confirmed—but knowing Katy, if there’s a fashion show on Mars, she’ll be first in line (in sequins, obviously).

Does Katy Perry work with a specific stylist? Yes, she often collaborates with top stylists like Tatiana Waterford and her go-to glam team, who understand her bold, eclectic style.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.