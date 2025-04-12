Rashmika Mandanna isn’t just lighting up the screen — she’s redefining what it means to be a Hindi film heroine, one gorgeous outfit at a time! Be it the classic simplicity in Goodbye or the bridal drama in Animal, her style is a mix of real, raw, and red carpet-worthy. Each role comes with its own lookbook, and trust us — we’re taking notes! Rashmika Mandanna’s filmy fashion file: From Srivalli to Sikandar; Desi, dreamy and dhamakedaar(Pinterest)

From royal looks in upcoming period dramas to street-smart desi chic, Rashmika has something for every filmy fashion lover. Her wardrobe is a script in itself — complete with twists, turns, and trendsetting moments. So let’s dive into some of her standout movie looks that left us gasping, screenshotting, and slightly obsessed.

Iconic movie looks of Rashmika Mandanna:

Animal – The saree siren with a storm inside

Animal – The saree siren with a storm inside (Pinterest)

Rashmika’s Animal avatar gave us classic Bollywood heroine vibes — rich silk sarees, deep blouses, and intense smoky eyes. Every look was designed to match her emotional intensity — equal parts elegant and explosive. Add to that those dramatic sindoor moments and you’ve got a look straight out of a tragic love epic!

Pushpa 2 – Srivalli returns, bolder and more beautiful

Pushpa 2 – Srivalli returns, bolder and more beautiful (Pinterest)

This time, Srivalli's half-saree look gets a powerful update. Think brighter hues, heavier embroidery, and layered jewellery. She’s no longer just the shy village belle — she’s fierce, fashionable, and fearless. Her look now roars just like Pushpa’s — rustic beauty with main-character energy.

Chhaava – Warrior queen realness

Chhaava – Warrior queen realness (Pinterest)

In this historical epic, Rashmika transforms into a Maratha royal with poise and power. Draped in rich silk sarees with heavy nath, chandbalis, and regal hairdos, she looks like she’s ready to ride into battle and a Karan Johar dream sequence simultaneously. This is queen-core at its finest!

Dear Comrade – Rebel in a tracksuit

Dear Comrade – Rebel in a tracksuit (Pinterest)

Sporty, sassy, and strong — Rashmika as Lilly rocked athleisure like a boss. Tracksuits, jerseys, and casual braids gave her a no-nonsense, high-energy look. Whether on the field or off, her vibe screamed, “I’ll break your heart and beat you at cricket too!”

Goodbye – Modern desi girl with a soul

Goodbye – Modern desi girl with a soul(Hindustan Times)

Understated yet unforgettable. Her look in Goodbye — simple kurtis, minimal makeup, and loose hair — was effortlessly real. Rashmika portrayed grief and grace through her outfits, giving off “girl next door meets emotional powerhouse” energy. That maroon kurti look? Iconic.

Sikandar – The mysterious diva in action mode

Sikandar – The mysterious diva in action mode(Pinterest)

In Sikandar, Rashmika is seen in sleek Indo-western fits — think leather jackets over ethnic wear, combat boots paired with dupattas. This look is giving action heroine realness with a touch of desi spice. Get ready for a storm in style!

From soft-spoken Srivalli to power-dressed queens, Rashmika Mandanna is serving one iconic look after another — and every one tells a story. Her wardrobe evolution is just as entertaining as her performances — and we can’t wait to see what she wears next!

Rashmika’s Filmy Fashion File: From Animal Instincts to Royal Rishtas: FAQs What is Rashmika’s most glamorous Bollywood look? Her saree-clad avatar in Animal was peak glam — traditional with bold makeup and drama!

What kind of role is she playing in Sikandar? She’s set to play a mysterious action-packed role, and her Indo-western outfits reflect that edgy vibe.

Is Rashmika playing a royal character in Chhaava? Yes! She’s channeling a powerful Maratha queen, complete with regal jewellery and sarees.

What makes Srivalli’s Pushpa 2 look different? It’s bolder and more ornate — Srivalli’s transformation reflects in her upgraded half-saree glam.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.