Ranbir Kapoor’s style diaries: From Bunny’s backpack to Raj’s rebel swag and more!



When Ranbir Kapoor enters the frame, it's not just the plot that thickens but it’s the fashion game that levels up too! From the heartthrob hoodie looks in Bachna Ae Haseeno to the effortlessly cool vibes of Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir Kapoor has given us outfit inspo for every mood, season, and heartbreak playlist. If Bollywood was a runway, Ranbir would be the showstopper who didn’t even try, he just showed up and owned it. Ranbir Kapoor’s style diaries: From Bunny’s backpack to Raj’s swag and more!(Pinterest)

So if you’re planning a hilltop proposal, solo Euro trip, or just want to look heartbreakingly good on your next coffee run, these Ranbir-inspired movie looks are here to make your wardrobe go filmy in the best way possible. Channel your inner Kapoor, and let’s rewind to his most iconic style moments you’ll want to recreate right away.

Loading Suggestions... Iconic Ranbir Kapoor looks to recreate:

Bunny’s backpacker look – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bunny’s backpacker look – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Pinterest)

Check shirts, cargo pants, and a well-worn backpack—Bunny wasn’t just chasing mountains, he was setting a style peak. This look screams "wanderlust with a side of charm." Be it his plaid shirts or classic hiking boots, the layering game was always on point. Add a pair of sporty sunglasses and you’re halfway to Manali. The best part? It’s rugged, easy, and absolutely jawaani approved.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Raj’s cool-guy Eurotrip style – Bachna Ae Haseeno

Raj’s cool-guy Eurotrip style – Bachna Ae Haseeno (Pinterest)

T-shirts, relaxed shirts, and that devil-may-care smile—Raj’s Europe escapades weren’t just about romance, they were a masterclass in travel fashion. His jackets and fitted denims were soft yet structured, perfectly mirroring his flirt-now-think-later attitude. Add a Vespa, and you’ve got yourself a rom-com lead.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Ved’s dual persona look – Tamasha

Ved’s dual persona look – Tamasha (Pinterest)

From crisp formals to unkempt tees, Ved’s fashion was a metaphor for the character’s internal chaos. In Corsica, he was all breezy shirts and linen pants—perfect for a no-strings vacation vibe. Back home, the transformation into a corporate puppet came with muted suits and stiff collars. Want to do both? Mix a white shirt with linen trousers, and throw on a confused smile. Tamasha, but make it fashion.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Jordan’s rockstar vibe – Rockstar

Jordan’s rockstar vibe – Rockstar (Pinterest)

Grungy, oversized kurtas, layered necklaces, and an untamed mane—Jordan was rebellion wrapped in raw emotion. His style was part Sufi, part street, all heart. Leather jackets paired with ethnic elements created a fusion that screamed sufiyana swag. Add kajal if you dare. Channel heartbreak, strum a guitar, and walk like you own the angst.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Harpreet’s underdog fit – Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

Harpreet’s underdog fit – Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year(Pinterest)

Think simple: shirts tucked into formal trousers, a side bag, and that now-iconic yellow turban. Harpreet’s look wasn’t about flash, but it quietly made a statement. It was clean, purposeful, and strangely cool in a geek-chic way. Perfect for those “I mean business, but I’m still cute” days.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Barfi’s boy-next-door innocence – Barfi!

Barfi’s boy-next-door innocence – Barfi! (Pinterest)

Sleeveless sweaters, check shirts, cropped pants, and a smile that melts glaciers—Barfi’s look was vintage charm with a Bengali touch. This look is ideal for days when you want to ditch trends and go timeless. Add some retro shoes and maybe a bicycle to complete the look. Quirky yet loveable—Barfi was all heart, and so was his style.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Sid’s relaxed minimalism – Wake Up Sid

Sid’s relaxed minimalism – Wake Up Sid (Pinterest)

Soft tees, messy hair, pyjamas in public—Sid made lazy look luxe. His wardrobe was all about relaxed fits, neutral tones, and that sweet early-2000s Bombay boy energy. Toss on a hoodie, grab a camera, and pretend you’re falling in love with your roommate. The ‘woke up like this’ look, but make it cinema.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...



From romancing across continents to finding himself in the chaos of city life, Ranbir Kapoor has not only gifted us unforgettable characters but unforgettable fashion moments too. His looks are a beautiful mash-up of comfort, charisma, and cinematic flair. Recreating them isn’t just about clothes—it’s about stepping into a vibe, a story, a moment. So go ahead, channel that Kapoor confidence, and wear your movie moment out loud.

Similar stories for you:

The White Lotus: Stylish resort wear looks inspired from season 3

Recreating Taylor Swift’s iconic looks: A style guide from her albums

Virat Kohli’s 8 best fashion moments: Take inspiration from King Kohli’s style

Ranbir Kapoor’s Style Diaries: From Bunny’s backpack to Raj’s rebel swag! FAQs How can I recreate Ranbir’s travel looks from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani without breaking the bank? You can easily recreate Bunny’s style with basics like a flannel shirt, cargo pants, hiking boots, and a rugged backpack. Opt for thrift stores or high-street brands for budget-friendly finds. Layer smart and keep it casual yet functional.

Can I recreate these looks for everyday wear or are they too “filmy”? Absolutely, you can wear these in real life! Just tone down the drama for daily wear—pick one standout element per outfit (like a printed shirt or layered scarf) and keep the rest minimal. It’s all about balance—Ranbir style, real-world approved.

What’s one must-have item to nail his Rockstar look? An oversized kurta or layered ethnic jacket is the key piece. Pair it with distressed jeans, leather boots, and add some beaded accessories. Bonus points if you grow your hair out and throw in a bit of attitude and heartbreak.

Are Ranbir’s looks more casual or formal across his films? Ranbir’s wardrobe swings both ways! From crisp blazers (Bachna Ae Haseeno) to chill tees and hoodies (Wake Up Sid), his filmography covers the whole style spectrum. His casual looks are often iconic because of their effortless vibe, while his formal fits bring that "suave Kapoor" energy.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.