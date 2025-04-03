The White Lotus resort looks we’re obsessed with; Sun, sand, and scandals but in style!

The White Lotus isn’t just about lavish vacations and hidden betrayals, it’s also a masterclass in effortlessly chic resort wear. With every new season, the show raises the bar for vacation dressing, making us all wish we had a suitcase packed with the same stunning pieces. The White Lotus resort looks we’re obsessed with; Sun, sand, and scandals!(Patrick Schwarzenegger (Instagram))

Season 3 takes it a step further, delivering a wardrobe that’s as bold, eclectic, and statement-making as the characters themselves. Whether it’s sleek swimsuits, dramatic kaftans, or breezy linens, each look tells its own story. Let’s take inspo from the show and recreate the most iconic resort wear moments from this season’s cast.

Best resortwear looks from The White Lotus:

Chelsea – The ‘Old Money’ aesthetic

Chelsea – The ‘Old Money’ aesthetic (Aimee Lou Wood (Instagram))

Chelsea’s wardrobe is straight out of a photoshoot; think crisp white linens, elegant one-shoulder swimsuits, and pearl accessories. She’s the definition of effortless wealth, where every outfit whispers, "I summer in the Hamptons." Even her sunglasses have an air of exclusivity, never too loud but always commanding attention.

Rick – The ‘Too-Cool-To-Care’ vibe

Rick – The ‘Too-Cool-To-Care’ vibe (Walton Goggins (Instagram))

Rick dresses like he accidentally became rich and is still figuring out what to do with it. Oversized linen shirts, slightly crumpled, paired with tailored shorts and leather sandals, give him that ‘I woke up like this’ charm. He’s the guy who never looks like he tried too hard, but somehow, everything just works, probably because it’s all designer.

Lochlan – The ‘Euro Playboy’ energy

Lochlan – The ‘Euro Playboy’ energy (Sam Nivola (Instagram))

Lochlan walks around like a luxury brand ad; unbuttoned shirts, shorts, and an obnoxiously expensive watch. He’s got that effortless Italian Riviera flair, always sipping something out of a crystal glass and making even the simplest outfit feel opulent. A printed resort shirt and leather loafers? Classic Lochlan.

Laurie – The ‘Mysterious Femme Fatale’

Laurie – The ‘Mysterious Femme Fatale’ (Carrie Coon (Instagram))

Laurie’s wardrobe is an enigma, much like her personality. Think dark, slinky maxi dresses, oversized straw hats that hide her eyes, and subtly expensive jewellery that glimmers under the sun. She floats through the resort like she’s part of an old Hollywood movie, exuding an air of quiet luxury and danger.

Kate – The ‘Boho Goddess’

Kate – The ‘Boho Goddess’ (Leslie Bibb (Instagram))

Kate looks like she walked straight out of a dreamy beach photoshoot. Flowy maxi dresses, jumeprs, earthy tones, layered necklaces, and beach waves that somehow always look perfect. She mixes vintage finds with high-end resort wear, making her the queen of the ‘rich hippie’ aesthetic.

Jaclyn – The ‘Power Dresser on Vacation’

Jaclyn – The ‘Power Dresser on Vacation’ (Michelle Monaghan (Instagram))

Even on holiday, Jaclyn means business. Crisp, structured co-ords, belted jumpsuits, and oversized sunglasses that scream ‘don’t talk to me unless you’re important.’ She’s got that ‘CEO taking a break’ energy, pairing sleek kaftans with designer heels because even poolside lounging needs power dressing.

Chloe – The ‘Gen Z Cool Girl’

Chloe – The ‘Gen Z Cool Girl’ (Charlotte Le Bon (Instagram))

Chloe's wardrobe is a mix of social media trends and effortless style; crochet bikinis, sheer sarongs, chunky gold jewellery, and the perfect ‘clean girl’ aesthetic. She’s the one turning heads at the beach club, proving that fashion isn’t just about luxury but about knowing exactly how to put it all together.

Victoria – The ‘Quiet Luxury Queen’

Victoria – The ‘Quiet Luxury Queen’(The White Lotus (Instagram))

Victoria doesn’t need logos to prove her wealth; it’s all in the details. Soft kaftans, strappy maxi dresses, and designer sandals that only those ‘in the know’ would recognise. She’s understated elegance personified, proving that true style doesn’t need to shout.

The White Lotus continues to serve drama, intrigue, and, most importantly, serious vacation wardrobe goals. Be it if you’re into bohemian chic, classic elegance, or Euro playboy flair, this season’s fashion has something for everyone. Time to take notes for your next luxury getaway or at least dress like you’re on one.

The White Lotus: Stylish resort wear looks inspired from season 3: FAQs Where can I find outfits similar to The White Lotus Season 3 looks? Many high-end resort wear brands on Myntra offer similar styles.

Which character had the most iconic wardrobe in Season 3? It depends on your style! Chelsea for classic elegance, Lochlan for Riviera luxury, or Chloe for Gen Z cool girl vibes.

How do I style a resort look without looking over the top? Stick to breezy fabrics, neutral tones, and one statement piece—like an oversized hat or bold jewellery—to balance the outfit.

What are the key fashion trends from The White Lotus Season 3? Some standout trends include linen co-ords, statement sunglasses, linen shirts, oversized hats, and minimalist jewellery.

