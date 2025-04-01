Recreating Taylor Swift’s iconic looks: A style guide from her albums; Unlock Taylor Swift’s timeless style

Taylor Swift has been a fashion icon for over a decade, and her style has evolved just as much as her music. From country darling to pop sensation, Taylor Swift’s album covers and music videos have given us a plethora of unforgettable looks to draw inspiration from. If you’re inspired by her vintage vibes or her edgy, modern style, these iconic outfits will give you a chance to step into Taylor Swift’s shoes, literally! Recreating Taylor Swift’s iconic looks: A style guide from her albums(Pinterest)

We’re taking a deep dive into 8 of Taylor Swift’s most memorable looks and showing you how to recreate them today. So if you want to channel her ‘Fearless’ era with cowgirl boots or embrace the chic elegance of her ‘1989’ era, there’s a Taylor Swift style for every personality.

8 Iconic Taylor Swift looks to recreate:

Fearless era: The country queen

Fearless era: The country queen (Pinterest)

Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ era gave us some of the most recognisable country-pop looks, including denim shorts, plaid shirts, and cowboy boots. Her curly hair and bright smile became synonymous with the innocence and charm of her country music beginnings. To recreate this look, pair a flowy boho blouse with a cute skirt or distressed jeans, and don’t forget the iconic cowboy boots. Add some natural curls and a rosy blush to bring it all together.

Speak Now: Fairytale-inspired magic and romance

Speak Now: Fairytale-inspired magic and romance (Pinterest)

Step into the enchanted world of Speak Now by embracing whimsical, fairytale-inspired fashion. Think flowing lavender and deep purple gowns, vintage corsets, and delicate lace gloves. Add a sprinkle of magic with celestial jewellery, soft curls, and dewy makeup for that dreamy, just-stepped-out-of-a storybook glow. Take inspiration from enchanted forests and castles; layer sheer fabrics, pastel hues, and sparkly embellishments for an ethereal effect.

Red era: Bold and chic

Red era: Bold and chic(Pinterest)

The ‘Red’ era was a turning point for Taylor Swift’s style. This was when she moved into a more polished, chic aesthetic, often seen in retro-inspired outfits with a bold red lip. Think of Taylor’s classic red lip and chic, sophisticated silhouettes. To recreate this look, opt for a vintage-inspired dress, add a tailored coat, and complete the look with red lipstick and a swipe of eyeliner.

1989 Era: The edgy pop star

1989 Era: The edgy pop star (Pinterest)

Taylor Swift embraced an edgier, more urban style with her ‘1989’ album. From crop tops to metallic skirts, her fashion took on a youthful, modern vibe. For a contemporary twist on this look, pair a cropped graphic tee with high-waisted denim or a metallic mini skirt. Top off with sleek, straight hair and oversized sunglasses to capture Taylor’s effortless chic from this era.

Reputation era: Dark and mysterious

Reputation era: Dark and mysterious (Pinterest)

‘Reputation’ was all about Taylor Swift’s darker, more enigmatic side. The black leather, snakeskin patterns, and edgy silhouettes defined this period. To recreate her ‘Reputation’ look, choose a black leather jacket, a mesh top, and black skinny jeans. Pair with combat boots or heels, and you’ll instantly embody Taylor’s rebellious persona. Add a deep smokey eye and bold, dark lips for the finishing touch.

Lover era: Pastels and soft romance

Lover era: Pastels and soft romance(Pinterest)

The ‘Lover’ era was filled with soft pastels and romantic, whimsical styles. Taylor embraced sweet, flirty looks with plenty of pinks, purples, and heart motifs. For this style, a flowy pastel dress paired with delicate accessories will channel Taylor’s sweet yet sophisticated vibe. Add a subtle, shimmery makeup look and tousled curls to complete the romantic aesthetic. A perfect look for a spring day out or a summer brunch.

Folklore and Evermore era: Cosy cottagecore vibes

Folklore and Evermore era: Cosy cottagecore vibes (Pinterest)

Taylor Swift’s Folklore era embraced a relaxed, earthy aesthetic with oversized sweaters, cardigans, and plaid prints, prioritising comfort while remaining effortlessly stylish. Think oversized knits, high-waisted trousers, and delicate, layered jewellery, paired with natural waves or a messy bun. Meanwhile, the Evermore era leaned into rustic, cottagecore fashion, featuring flowing skirts, soft florals, and vintage-inspired pieces. To channel this whimsical, boho style, opt for a soft floral dress, chunky boots, and a cosy cardigan or shawl, complemented by a loose braid or undone curls.

Midnights era: Sleek and glamorous

Midnights era: Sleek and glamorous (Pinterest)

With her ‘Midnights’ album, Taylor Swift embraced a more glamorous, sleek style, focusing on polished, high-fashion looks. For this, think midnight blue dresses, velvet textures, and a sophisticated colour palette. A statement dress with a metallic touch or velvet fabric will give you that Taylor Swift red-carpet glam. Pair with bold, glamorous makeup and straight hair for a high-impact, stylish look.

The Tortured Poets Department: Academia core and dark typography aesthetic

The Tortured Poets Department: Academia core and dark typography aesthetic (Pinterest)

For The Tortured Poets Department, imagine an old library filled with ink-stained letters, worn-out poetry books, and candlelit musings. Think oversized white button-downs, structured blazers, and a hint of disheveled elegance; messy buns, smudged eyeliner, and wire-rimmed glasses. Embrace the muted, moody palette of creams, blacks, and greys, with typewriter fonts and handwritten scribbles as your signature aesthetic. It’s all about looking like you just emerged from an existential crisis, stylishly, of course.

Taylor Swift’s fashion journey has mirrored her musical evolution, and each era presents a unique take on style that you can recreate today. Whether you’re inspired by the bohemian charm of her ‘Fearless’ era or the dark allure of her ‘Reputation’ phase, there’s a Taylor Swift look for everyone. With these outfit ideas, you can embody the essence of each album and channel your inner Swiftie with confidence. Let Taylor’s iconic looks inspire your wardrobe as you explore the many facets of her style!

Recreating Taylor Swift’s iconic looks: FAQs Which Taylor Swift era had the most iconic fashion? While each era has its own iconic looks, the ‘1989’ and ‘Reputation’ eras are often considered the most fashion-forward, with sleek, modern styles and edgy aesthetics.

What makeup should I wear to match Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ aesthetic? For the ‘Midnights’ look, go for bold, glamorous makeup with a smoky eye and a glossy lip. Keep your base flawless for a polished, high-fashion finish.

How can I add a modern twist to Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ look? To make the ‘Red’ look more modern, opt for a bold red lip and pair it with tailored pants or a sleek blazer, as opposed to just a dress. Mixing retro elements with contemporary pieces is key.

Can I recreate Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ look if I don’t own cowboy boots? Absolutely! You can substitute cowboy boots with ankle boots or sandals for a similar vibe. The key is pairing it with denim and a cute, feminine top.

