Preity Zinta style diaries: From dimple girl to queen of Bollywood, here are the most iconic looks of hers to recreate

She isn’t just a breath of fresh air, Preity Zinta is the full-blown Himalayan breeze that Bollywood needs. With her signature dimples and unapologetically bold screen presence, she redefined what it meant to be a 2000s heroine. Be it the heartbreak in NYC or patriotism at the border, she served looks, lines, and legendary moments. Preity Zinta's popular looks: Iconic styles to recreate of the dimple girl (Pinterest)

This one’s for the Kal Ho Naa Ho girl who made crying cool, the Dil Chahta Hai girl who made Goa iconic, and the Veer-Zaara girl who taught us the meaning of eternal love. Let’s rewind the reels and relive the iconic films that prove Preity Zinta was, is, and will always be Bollywood's OG patakha!

Loading Suggestions...

Iconic Preity Zinta looks to recreate:

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho (Pinterest)

In Kal Ho Naa Ho, Preity Zinta wasn’t just Naina, she was every hopeless romantic waiting for a Shah Rukh to enter their life with a tilted head and a tragic backstory. From nerdy spectacles to that red dress on the bridge, she delivered emotions with elegance. When she cried, we cried. When she smiled, we swooned. And when she danced to “It’s the Time to Disco”? Iconic. Preity Zinta gave heartbreak a face, and it had dimples.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Veer-Zaara

Veer-Zaara(Pinterest)

As Zaara Hayaat Khan, Preity Zinta was sheer poetry. Her eyes spoke a language of love and longing. Draped in salwars, steeped in tradition, she carried the weight of cross-border love with unmatched grace. Her chemistry with SRK was less sparks, more soul. In Veer-Zaara, Preity Zinta wasn’t just a heroine—she was the heart of the film. Even silence looked glamorous when she emoted it.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Koi… Mil Gaya

Koi… Mil Gaya (Pinterest)

Enter Preity Zinta, playing the most understanding girlfriend in Bollywood history. While Rohit made contact with Jadoo, she made contact with our hearts. No one could look that cute while listening to intergalactic stories. In her floral dresses and starry expressions, Preity Zinta made sci-fi feel filmy—and we loved every second of it.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Lakshya

Lakshya (Hindustan Times)

Tough terrain, tougher love story. Preity Zinta as a war correspondent in Lakshya was all grit and glory. She cut her hair and stereotypes in one go. No damsel in distress here—she was the reason Hrithik Roshan grew up. With fire in her eyes and truth in her voice, Preity Zinta delivered a performance that made patriotism powerful and personal.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (Pinterest)

In this not-so-happily-ever-after tale, Preity Zinta played a strong, modern woman who refused to play by Bollywood's traditional rules. She wore power suits, lived her truth, and held her ground—even when hearts were breaking left, right, and centre. Preity Zinta proved she could do subtle just as well as dramatic.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai (Pinterest)

Ah, the Goa trip that defined a generation! Preity Zinta’s Shalini was the calm to Aamir Khan’s chaos. With her soft smile and gentle strength, she made love look easy, even when it was complicated. Her chemistry was sweet, her presence serene, and her voice? Pure nostalgia. Preity Zinta gave us the girlfriend every guy wanted—and every girl wanted to be.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

She made us cry, laugh, dream and fall in love again and again. Preity Zinta wasn’t just a part of our favourite movies—she was the reason we watched them. With dimples deeper than our heartbreaks and a screen presence that still shines bright, Zinta remains unforgettable in every role. In the grand Bollywood universe, she’s the eternal sunshine of our filmy minds.

Similar stories for you:

Barbie movie’s fashion moments to recreate: Dress like the doll of your dreams

Ranbir Kapoor’s style diaries: From Bunny’s backpack to Raj’s swag and more!

The White Lotus: Stylish resort wear looks inspired from season 3

Preity Zinta style diaries: FAQs What made Preity Zinta stand out in Bollywood? Her natural charm, infectious smile, and ability to portray strong, independent women made her a fan favourite.

Did Preity Zinta mostly do romantic films? While romance was her forte, she also played impactful roles in patriotic and experimental films like Lakshya.

Is Preity Zinta still active in Bollywood? She’s taken a step back from films recently but remains a beloved personality in the industry and beyond.

Which was Preity Zinta’s most iconic role? Many would say Kal Ho Naa Ho for its emotional depth, but Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai are close behind.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.