Channel Alia Bhatt’s girl-next-door vibe: Recreate her iconic movie looks to ace the cute vibes

If there's one actress who’s mastered the art of looking effortlessly charming, it’s Alia Bhatt. Be it when she’s playing a bubbly college student, a desi pataka from a small town, or a shy bookworm in love, her style always screams relatable yet iconic. Her looks are the perfect blend of comfort and cuteness, just like your favourite rom-com heroine! Channel Alia Bhatt’s girl-next-door vibe: Recreate her iconic movie looks(Pinterest)

Recreating her movie looks is about stepping into a character. It’s the kajal-smudged eyes, the breezy kurtis, the jhumkas that bounce with every step, and the kind of charm that makes every street feel like a Bollywood set. Get ready to steal the scene, just like Alia minus the dramatic background music (unless you’re into that too!).

6 Iconic girl next door movie looks by Alia Bhatt:

Kapoor & Sons (Tia)

Kapoor & Sons (Tia) (Pinterest)

Effortless charm with printed tops, casual jeans, and that million-dollar dimpled smile! Tia’s look is all about being chill, approachable, and a little mysterious — perfect for coffee dates that turn into long drives and longer conversations.

2 States (Ananya)

2 States (Ananya) (Pinterest)

Loved her chilled-out look in the film? From cotton kurtis to minimal makeup — this was the look that made every guy want an "Ananya" in his life. Perfect for library runs or meeting his mom — this one’s classy with a South Indian touch.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (Kavya)

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (Kavya) (Pinterest)

Desi girl energy with Patiala salwars, denim jackets, and a killer smile. This is the "I fight for love and look fab doing it" kind of look. Add sunglasses for extra sass! Channel your ethnic vibes by recreating Kavya's girl-next-door looks.

Dear Zindagi (Kaira)

Dear Zindagi (Kaira)(Pinterest)

Planning your vacay to Goa? Then this look is perfect for you! Beachy waves, breezy dresses, and anti-boring vibes. Kaira’s wardrobe was all about feeling good and finding yourself — in comfy shirts, oversized bags, and barefoot walks on the beach.

Shaandaar (Alia)

Shaandaar (Alia)(Pinterest)

Think fairy-tale meets fun-sized firecracker. With crop tops, shorts, messy hair buns, and cutesy hoodies, this look is perfect for slumber parties or sangeet dance-offs. A little quirky, a lot dreamy — just like your rom-com alter ego.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Vaidehi)

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Vaidehi) (Pinterest)

Bright lehengas, bindis, and bold choices. Whether she was dancing her heart out or breaking stereotypes, Vaidehi’s wardrobe said one thing loud and clear — tradition with a twist. Her ambitious, go-getter vibes paired with a touch of Desi, was all we needed to have a crush on her!

From bubbly to bold, Alia Bhatt’s girl-next-door avatars give every girl a reel-to-real wardrobe to draw inspiration from. So, whether you’re heading to college, brunch, or just your terrace for that dreamy reel — bring out your inner Alia and let the movie magic begin!

Channel Alia Bhatt’s girl-next-door vibe: FAQs How can I recreate Alia Bhatt’s girl-next-door look on a budget? Stick to cotton kurtis, casual jeans, and minimal makeup — it’s all about simplicity with a dash of sass.

Where can I find similar outfits online? Look for products in this article and additionally you can also search for ethnic fusion wear, flared kurtis, and indie accessories on Myntra to easily recreate these looks.

What hairstyles work best for these looks? Soft curls, side braids, or a messy bun — keep it natural and cute, just like Alia does!

Which Alia Bhatt movie look is best for a college fest? Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania or 2 States are perfect — youthful, stylish, and effortlessly fun.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.