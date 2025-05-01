When it comes to effortless style with a filmy flair, Anushka Sharma is in a league of her own. Be it when she's playing the vivacious Shruti Kakkar or the mystical Ishika, Anushka’s casual chic looks in films prove that less is more—and always in vogue. Anushka Sharma’s iconic looks: Channel the diva’s casual chic style with a filmy twist(Pinterest)

Her wardrobe choices often reflect her characters: grounded, relatable, and naturally stylish. From cotton kurtas to boyfriend jeans, her on-screen fashion is every girl’s mood board. Ready to recreate her best looks and walk through her filmography of minimal magic?

Top 6 Anushka Sharma looks to recreate now!

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – Cotton kurtis and patialas

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – Cotton kurtis and patialas (Pinterest)

Anushka Sharma’s debut gave us more than just a blockbuster—it gave us Shruti’s vibrant wardrobe. Her breezy cotton kurtas paired with Patiala salwars were the epitome of small-town charm. With soft dupattas and subtle jhumkas, she looked like every Yash Raj heroine who could dance at a wedding and ace an MBA presentation in the same outfit. Desi, dramatic, and dreamy.

Band Baaja Baaraat – Button-down shirts and denims

Band Baaja Baaraat – Button-down shirts and denims (Pinterest)

As Shruti Kakkar, Anushka turned hustle into a fashion statement. Her practical yet stylish button-down shirts, rolled-up sleeves, and fitted denims screamed "kaam bhi, style bhi." Whether she was scouting wedding venues or dancing in a baraat, her street-smart style made casual look cool. Add a backpack and sneakers—and you’re ready to plan a shaadi or rule college.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – Tank tops and boots

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – Tank tops and boots(Pinterest)

Anushka's look as Akira in Jab Tak Hai Jaan was pure British Bollywood charm. Her tank tops, cargos, boots, and layered tees gave her look a flirty twist. With wind in her hair and a camera in hand, she looked like a rom-com lead ready to chase dreams and frame love stories—rain or shine.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Oversized jeans and long kurtas

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – Tank tops and boots(Pinterest)

Boho met heartbreak in Alizeh’s look. Anushka Sharma made oversized jeans, long kurtas, and no-fuss makeup the look of every girl who listens to Arijit Singh on loop. It was comfy, emotional, and soulfully stylish. Whether it was a chai date or a solo walk in the rain, this look whispered, “Style toh hai, but I'm not trying too hard.”

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola – Quirky Desi fusion

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola – Quirky Desi fusion (Pinterest)

Anushka Sharma as Bijlee was a burst of boho energy. Her look blended ethnic with eccentric—short kurtis paired with dhoti pants, chunky jewellery, and boots. It was rebellious, free-spirited, and unlike anything Bollywood had seen. She danced in barns, rode tractors, and brought a punk edge to desi wear. This was fashion that said, “Tradition? Let’s remix it!”

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl – Maxi dresses and beachy hair

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl – Maxi dresses and beachy hair(Pinterest)

As Ishika, Anushka Sharma gave us the perfect mix of breezy and bold. Her long printed maxi dresses, sling bags, and wavy beach hair felt straight out of a Goa vacay. Paired with strappy flats and a side of sass, her look was girl-next-door meets girl-on-a-mission. Stylish without screaming for attention—it was easygoing fashion with a con-artist twist.

From Delhi streets to European alleys, from Patiala suits to cargo pants, Anushka Sharma’s casual chic looks in films tell stories beyond the script. Her style is relatable yet aspirational—a blend of comfort, character, and confidence. Recreate her film fashion, and you don’t just wear clothes, you wear a mood.

Anushka Sharma’s iconic fashion: Channel the diva’s casual chic style with a filmy twist: FAQs What makes Anushka Sharma’s casual style so iconic? Anushka Sharma blends comfort with elegance, often wearing simple outfits that look effortless yet elevated—especially in her film roles.

Which film features Anushka Sharma’s best Indian wear look? Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is a clear winner with its authentic kurtis, and no-makeup look that oozes simplicity and strength.

What’s Anushka Sharma’s most relatable film look? Her look in Band Baaja Baaraat—shirts, jeans, and sneakers—is the most relatable and easy to recreate for everyday wear.

How can I recreate Anushka Sharma’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil look? Go for oversized knitwear, scarves, ankle boots, and minimal makeup. Think of heartbreak, coffee, and poetry.

