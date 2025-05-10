Hrithik Roshan is not just a Bollywood superstar—he’s a walking fashion moment. Every time he graces the screen, his characters bring with them a whole new style statement. Be it the innocent charm of Raj in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, the brooding intensity of Karan in Lakshya, or the sharply dressed Mr. A in Dhoom 2, Hrithik has served one iconic look after another. With each film, he’s not just acted—he’s styled an era. His screen wardrobe choices have left fans gasping, imitating, and sometimes just quietly admiring in awe. Hrithik Roshan's most memorable fashion moments: Recreate these top 6 looks now!(Pinterest)

Let’s take a nostalgic and stylish ride through six of his most memorable cinematic looks, each one a mood, a moment, and a complete fashion masterclass.

Hrithik Roshan's top 6 looks to take inspo from:

Rohan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Rohan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Pinterest)

Rohan’s look in K3G was all about elegance with a youthful twist. Clad in sharp sweaters, crisp T-shirts, and classic jeans, he brought an effortless cool to the big-hearted family drama. His style spoke of a boy in London but rooted in Indian values, perfectly marrying western polish with desi warmth. With every frame, Rohan made us believe that you could be sanskari and stylish.

Aryan/Mr. A in Dhoom 2

Aryan/Mr. A in Dhoom 2(Pinterest)

When Hrithik became Mr. A, he didn’t just steal jewels, he stole the show. From suits and leather jackets to beach vests and those sunglasses, his look screamed international style. Each outfit seemed like it belonged on a runway, even as he jumped off trains or scaled walls. Aryan’s wardrobe combined danger, allure, and jaw-dropping swag, making Dhoom 2 not just an action film, but a style exhibition. Honestly, Hrithik in a leather jacket on a desert bike? Peak cinema.

Karan Shergill in Lakshya

Karan Shergill in Lakshya(Pinterest)

Karan’s fashion journey was a character arc in itself. He started off in slouchy college tees, aimless and unbothered, but the moment he joined the army, his attire snapped to attention. From fatigues to crisp military uniforms, every stitch reflected his transformation. The soldier’s uniform never looked more commanding, or cinematic. Karan showed us that discipline could be stylish, and Hrithik wore that journey with both grace and grit.

Raj in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Raj in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai(Pinterest)

Raj’s style was a love letter to 2000s fashion. Bright shirts, relaxed pants, and tinted sunglasses—he was the poster boy for a generation that had just discovered cable TV and boy bands. Whether he was dancing in New Zealand or wooing Amisha Patel, Raj’s outfits oozed innocence and charm. His look was the kind that screamed “puppy love,” and yet had the confidence of a debutant who knew he’d arrived. Raj didn’t just make hearts flutter—he made cargo pants cool. Admit it, you tried to copy that iconic dance pose in your living room.

Arjun in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Arjun in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara(Pinterest)

Arjun's fashion was effortless European elegance. Initially rigid in his formals and watches, Arjun's wardrobe relaxed as his heart did. From high-end suits to beach-ready linens, his evolving look paralleled his personal transformation. He was that friend who always dressed sharp, even on vacation, but finally learned to kick off his shoes—and his emotional armour. His fashion told a quiet story: that sometimes, letting go is the most stylish thing of all.

Kabir in Bang Bang!

Kabir in Bang Bang!(Pinterest)

Kabir was adrenaline in motion, and he dressed the part. Leather jackets, tight black tees, killer boots, and that signature stubble made him the ultimate action hero with swag. Whether riding bullets or romancing Katrina, Kabir looked like Bond’s cooler cousin. His style was equal parts danger and charm—dressed to thrill and designed to dazzle. The sunglasses were always perfectly timed, and so were the slow-mo walks. He made espionage look like a photo shoot, and every outfit came with its own background score.

Be it in wind-swept open shirts, crisp military uniforms, or slick heist-ready suits, Hrithik didn’t just wear the clothes, he owned the vibe. His fashion across films reflects the versatility of a man who’s just as comfortable being the chocolate boy of the 2000s as he is being the stylish adrenaline junkie of the 2010s. Each look has become a reference point, a mood board, and often, a style goal for fans across generations.

Hrithik Roshan's most memorable fashion moments: Recreate these top 6 looks now! FAQs Which Hrithik Roshan film had the most influential fashion moments? Dhoom 2 is widely regarded as Hrithik’s most fashion-forward film, blending international style with Bollywood glam.

Is Hrithik Roshan involved in styling his characters? While costume designers lead the process, Hrithik often collaborates closely to ensure his looks align with the character’s mindset and journey.

What made Hrithik’s Lakshya look stand out? It was the transformation—from casual college wear to disciplined military uniforms—that made his look both emotional and iconic.

How can I recreate Hrithik's style from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? Opt for tailored linen shirts, neutral chinos, sleek loafers, and a minimal watch. Think Mediterranean chic with an introspective edge.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.