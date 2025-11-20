Miss Jamaica suffers brutal fall off Miss Universe stage in evening gown round; carried on stretcher in shocking video

Adding to the Miss Universe 2025 drama – just days before the competition, three judges resigned – Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, Dr Gabrielle Henry, suffered a terrifying fall. On November 19, Miss Jamaica had a shocking fall from the stage during the evening gown segment of the preliminary competition in Bangkok, Thailand. Also read | Who is Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica? Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, Dr Gabrielle Henry was walking across the stage in an orange evening gown and high heels when she missed a step and fell off the stage. (Instagram/ Pawee Ventur and The Qrown Philippines)

She was immediately taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital for treatment, where doctors confirmed she's not suffering from life-threatening injuries, but are running tests to ensure her full recovery, as per a November 19 Instagram post by Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation.

What actually happened?

In social media videos of the incident that have since circulated, Gabrielle, 28, can be seen walking across the stage in an orange evening gown and high heels when she misses a step and falls off the stage. In some videos, after the incident, she was seen being removed from the pageant stage on a stretcher.

Her fall has sparked concern, with fans sending their support and prayers for her recovery. The Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation thanked supporters for their love and prayers, asking everyone to stay positive and pray for Gabrielle as she receives medical care.

‘She is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries’

Their statement on Instagram read: “Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 experienced a fall from the main stage during the evening gown round of the preliminary competition ahead of this weekend’s Miss Universe Finals in Thailand. She was rushed to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries; however, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery. We kindly ask everyone to stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care. We thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support, and continued prayers.”