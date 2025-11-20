15 pics that prove Miss India Manika Vishwakarma packed the most beautiful sarees, lehengas, suits for Miss Universe

Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025, has showcased her impeccable style at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand. Apart from western gowns and dresses, Manika, who hails from Rajasthan, has been spotted rocking traditional Indian ethnic wear at Miss Universe. She's worn a mix of classic and trendy ethnic Indian looks, with a focus on vibrant colours and intricate designs. Also read | Manika Vishwakarma dazzles at Miss Universe 2025 in shimmering sheer gown covered in silver gems and metallic embroidery Manika Vishwakarma is representing India at Miss Universe 2025, and her sartorial choices have made a striking impression. Take a look at the photos. (Instagram/ Manika Vishwakarma)

From a contemporary palazzo set to a classic saree, Manika sported an elegant range of silhouettes on the global stage. Before the Miss Universe 2025 ceremony (scheduled for November 21), here's a look at some of the sarees, lehengas and anarkalis Manika has worn at the pageant, so far:

Manika Vishwakarma's Varun Bahl outfit is a stunning fusion of Indian tradition and modern style. (Instagram/ Manika Vishwakarma)

Manika goes full-glam in palazzo look

Manika's Varun Bahl outfit beautifully marries Indian heritage with a contemporary, structured silhouette, featuring dark brocade palazzo pants paired with a matching choli and jacket. The look is anchored by traditional jhumkas, and a choker necklace that complement the outfit. Her hair is styled in glamorous, voluminous waves, paired with smokey eyes and a nude lip.

Manika Vishwakarma's peacock blue saree made her stand out at the Miss Universe 2025. (Instagram/ Manika Vishwakarma)

Manika stuns in elegant blue saree

This saree by designer Jigar Mali in a captivating peacock blue hue exuded sophistication, ensuring Manika stood out among a sea of pastel and metallic gowns at a Miss Universe event. The lightweight, flowing fabric of the saree is contrasted by rich metallic embroidery. Manika wore the saree with diamond and sapphire jewellery with her hair elegantly styled in a centre-parted braid.

Manika Vishwakarma's stunning lehenga look featured a structured jacket. (Instagram/ Manika Vishwakarma)

Manika makes a statement in bold lehenga look

Manika's jacket-lehenga look is designed by Rajdeep Ranawat. The ensemble features a structured, long-sleeved jacket with intricate multicoloured floral embroidery and metallic work. It was paired with a matching lehenga skirt and traditional gold jewellery, including a maang tika and statement choker, creating a fusion of traditional Indian craftsmanship and modern high-fashion.

Manika Vishwakarma also wore a beautiful blush-pink lehenga and a stunning anarkali with golden embroidery. (Instagram/ Manika Vishwakarma)

More desi looks of Manika from Miss Universe

Manika also sported a gorgeous, blush pink lehenga set during her tenure as Miss Universe India 2025 in Bangkok. The outfit, from the brand Rianta's by Rianta Chakraborty, consists of a voluminous, A-line skirt and a fitted choli in a soft pastel shade. The entire ensemble features intricate beadwork and embroidery. Manika completed the look with delicate diamond jewellery. She also wore a simple, floor-length anarkali that was highlighted with intricate golden embroidery and sequin work, featuring small traditional motifs throughout.