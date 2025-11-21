Manika Vishwakarma looked like a vision as she served up a pretty golden gown look at Miss Universe 2025 ceremony

Miss Universe 2025: Manika Vishwakarma, Miss India 2025, made a stunning impression at the Miss Universe 2025 grand finale in Thailand on November 21 with her golden gown. She wore a breathtaking ensemble by Vietnam-based designer label, Nhà Mốt 9192. Also read | Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates and highlights Manika Vishwakarma at the Miss Universe 2025 ceremony wore a stunning golden gown, and looked radiant and majestic. (Instagram/ nhamot_9192)

All about Manika's glamorous Miss Universe gown

Manika's journey at Miss Universe 2025 has been impressive, with notable appearances in a sheer red gown, a blue one-piece swimsuit, and an elegant blue saree. Manika didn't make it to the Miss Universe 2025 top 12, despite her captivating performances – but that did not stop her from dressing like a golden disco ball for the grand finale.

Take a closer look at her gown:

Manika's gown had daring high slit, low back

Manika's fitted, floor-length gown with train showcased a high degree of craftsmanship. The heavily embellished dress, featuring a sheer, light gold fabric, was adorned with intricate gold and silver beading and embroidery. It featured a high neckline, long sleeves, and a form-fitting skirt that included a daring high slit on the left side.

A dramatic open back added a touch of sensuality to the otherwise modest design. The gold detailing formed complex, abstract vine-like patterns that trailed down the entire length of the dress. Several scattered star and floral-shaped appliques near the hem of the skirt, and the beadwork gave the impression of shimmering liquid gold.

Manika's hair and makeup is bold and elegant

Manika's long, straight dark hair stood out dramatically, while her makeup with warm, neutral brown and gold tones was polished, glamorous, and perfectly complemented the striking outfit. She sported a statement earring and ear-cuff that sparkled without distracting from the gown's main features. Since her gown's neckline was heavily embellished with gold beading, she skipped the necklace and kept it simple with just these two accessories on her right ear.