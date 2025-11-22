WFH option for private, govt offices: Which Grap 4 measures fall under Stage 3 now? Details inside

Days after the Supreme Court allowed major revisions to the Graded Response Action Plan in the National Capital Region, some measures of Grap Stage 4 will be taken under Stage 3, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said. The CAQM, while implementing the changes, cited the top court's November 19 observation.(PTI)

The short-term measures were proposed by the CAQM in response to Delhi's pollution crisis, with the changes shifting stricter measures to earlier stages.

This means that some Stage 4 advisories (when AQI is above 450) now applying at stage 3 (AQI 401-450), stage 3 measures at stage 2 (AQI 301-400), and stage 2 directives at Stage 1 (AQI 201-300).

The CAQM, while implementing the changes, cited the top court's November 19 observation wherein it asked the CAQM to take proactive actions based on “consultation with stakeholders for preventing further deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR.”

Grap 4 measures to be taken under Stage 3

Grap 3 has been in effect since November 11 across the national capital, as ordered by the CAQM given the air quality. According to the commission, the Grap 4 measures which will come under Grap 3 include -

• NCR state governments/ GNCTD to take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.

• Central Government may take appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in central government offices.

The air quality index in Delhi was in the ‘very poor’ category, with the reading being 367 as of 1:30 pm, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board.

While it is a slight improvement from the AQI reading of 392 on Friday, the air quality has been in the ‘very poor’ category consecutively for more than a week.

The measure comes even as the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System said the Capital's AQI is expected to deteriorate to ‘severe’, and remain between the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range for the next six days.