Delhi CM orders crackdown on violators as CAQM invokes Grap-3

As Delhi’s air quality entered “severe” category, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced a set of city-level mitigation measures to protect public health, including the temporary shift of all schools up to Class 5 to hybrid mode, after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). NBCC, Delhi Metro, and NHAI were directed to ensure proper waste disposal and install smog guns at all construction and infrastructure sites. (HT Photo)

To be sure, Delhi’s 24-hour rolling average air quality index (AQI) was 428 at 4pm, according to daily national bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the highest this year.

Gupta said that the decision to move to hybrid learning was aimed at shielding young children from prolonged exposure to toxic air. “This decision has been taken with the health and safety of children as the government’s foremost priority. Challenges related to pollution are being addressed in a mission mode with no room for delay,” she said.

At a high-level review meeting attended by cabinet ministers Pravesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, chief secretary Rajeev Verma, and senior officials, the government assessed major sources of pollution, including vehicular emissions, dust, and open waste burning, and discussed time-bound interventions.

Gupta directed departments to strictly enforce Stage III of Grap and warned that any construction site found violating norms would face sealing and heavy penalties. To strengthen enforcement, the government has deployed 2,088 teams under the supervision of Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates.

To tackle road dust, MCD and PWD have been instructed to make roads “wall-to-wall” by removing dusty patches, repairing potholes, and either paving or greening exposed surfaces. Over 300 mist spray systems are to be installed at key hotspots by November 30.

On solid waste management, Gupta ordered immediate removal of garbage mounds and directed agencies such as NBCC, Delhi Metro, and NHAI to install smog guns and ensure proper C&D waste disposal. She also asked officials to curb open waste burning and link households using traditional fuels to the Ujjwala Yojana. “Pollution is a collective challenge. We are acting with full seriousness and coordination to safeguard public health,” Gupta said.

In a separate sanitation meeting, the CM announced installation of modern compactors, deployment of green waste machines, and daily cleanliness monitoring. A special committee will oversee road design and cutting. “Delhi must set an example in cleanliness, and funds will not be a constraint,” Gupta said.