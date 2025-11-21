From Ranthambore to Gir: 5 must-visit safari parks in India this season

The wildlife season has opened with good visibility in many reserves. Forest ranges across the country are reporting frequent movement of tigers, elephants, and large herds of deer, with weather conditions making early-morning drives more predictable and safe. India is home to some of the most diverse and captivating national parks in the world.(Unsplash)

For travellers planning a short break or a first-time entry into India’s major national parks, these five reserves are often the starting point.

Top 5 Safari Parks in India

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambore continues to attract visitors for its tiger population and the way wildlife sits close to old structures inside the reserve. The forest around the 10th-century Ranthambore Fort creates clear sightlines, and lakes like Padam Talao remain strong viewing points. Regular sightings include tigers, leopards, sloth bears, and several deer species.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett, launched in 1936 and linked closely with Project Tiger’s beginnings, covers a mix of grassland and river systems. The Ramganga River runs through much of the reserve, and some visitors choose forest lodges within the core area, including Dhikala. Elephant herds are common, and bird counts often cross 500 species.

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh has built its reputation on a high density of Bengal Tigers. The terrain shifts quickly from steep hills to grasslands, with safari tracks that cut close to frequent tiger zones in Tala, Magadhi, and Khitauli. The reserve’s name links back to the Bandhavgarh Fort, an important archaeological site.

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Kanha’s wide meadows, particularly the Kanha grassland belt, offer open viewing conditions. The park is also noted for recovering the hard-ground Barasingha population after years of conservation work. Sal forests, wild dogs, and steady tiger activity define the landscape.

Gir National Park, Gujarat

Gir remains the only natural habitat of the Asiatic Lion. Sightings are generally consistent, with lions moving through the dry deciduous forest and scrub terrain. The park also supports leopards, deer, and the four-horned antelope, making the wildlife mix distinct from tiger-focused reserves.

The safari season brings a clear view of India’s forests at their most active. Each park offers a different landscape and pace, but all provide a close look at the country’s wildlife.

FAQs

Which safari park in India is best for tiger sightings?

Bandhavgarh and Ranthambore are among the top parks for frequent tiger sightings.

Where can Asiatic Lions be seen in India?

Gir National Park in Gujarat is the only natural habitat for Asiatic Lions.

When is the best time to visit India’s safari parks?

The main safari season runs from October to June, when wildlife activity is higher.