From Australia to Italy: Countries that accept Indian driving licences in 2025

Several countries continue to accept Indian driving licences in 2025, though each region sets its own rules on format, validity, and duration. Many destinations still advise carrying an International Driving Permit (IDP), especially where English-language documents are not recognised. Here is a country-by-country look at where Indian travellers can drive, and the conditions attached. Indians can drive abroad in several places for a short duration if they have a valid licence.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Countries that accept Indian driving licences

Australia

Visitors can drive with an Indian licence, provided the document is in English. If not, an IDP is required, as per Bankbazaar.

New Zealand

Indian licences are valid for short-term stays. Travellers must carry an identity document alongside the licence.

Switzerland

Indian licences are recognised for temporary visits. An IDP is recommended for car rentals in rural regions.

France

Visitors may drive with their Indian licence if it is accompanied by a certified French or English translation and a valid photo ID.

South Africa

Indian licences are accepted if they are printed in English and bear a photograph.

United States of America

Rules vary by state, but some allow driving with an Indian licence for a brief period. Several states require an IDP.

Also read: Miss Norway’s transforms into giant salmon for Miss Universe Costume round; internet calls it ‘peak national pride’

United Kingdom

Indian licences are valid for up to 12 months.

Germany

Travellers may drive with an Indian licence for six months. A German translation or IDP is often requested.

Finland

Short-term driving is allowed with a recognised foreign licence. An English-language version or an IDP is necessary.

Sweden

Indian licences are valid for limited visits. Many rental agencies require an IDP.

Malaysia

Tourists may drive using an Indian licence if it is in English or Malay and verified by the issuing authority or the Indian Embassy. Otherwise, an IDP is needed.

Spain

Indian licences are accepted for six months after residency registration. The licence must be in English, along with an accepted ID proof.

Canada

Indian licences are recognised for 60 days. A local licence is required after that period.

Norway

Visitors may drive for up to three months with an Indian licence and relevant identification.

Italy

Driving is allowed with a valid Indian licence paired with an International Driving Permit, which is valid for one year.

Mauritius

Indian licences are valid only for one day. An IDP is required beyond the first 24 hours.

Iceland

Indian licences are accepted if issued in English. International licences from the US, Canada, or the EU also remain valid.

Ireland

Visitors may drive for 12 months with a valid Indian licence.

Also read: Which country will host Miss Universe 2026? Here’s everything you need to know about the next edition

How to get an International Driving Permit

An International Driving Permit is issued only to residents of India who hold a valid Indian licence. Applications must be submitted in Form 4A to the local RTO, with details of destination countries and duration of travel.

Required documents:

Valid Indian driving licence and copies

Passport, visa (where applicable), and air ticket

Prescribed fees and user charges

Most destinations recognise Indian licences for brief periods, though some insist on an International Driving Permit. Travellers are advised to verify rules before arrival.