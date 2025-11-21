Which country will host Miss Universe 2026? Here’s everything you need to know about the next edition

With the Miss Universe 2025 coming to an end, discussions regarding the next edition of the pageant have already started doing rounds on the internet. Miss Universe 2026 is all set to take place in Puerto Rico. Fatima Bosch with other contesters after winning the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand.(AP)

The next year’s edition, which will mark its 75th anniversary, will be held in November 2026. The event will take place at the Puerto Rico Coliseum in San Juan.

As per News is my Business, Miss Universe 2026 is estimated to generate between $80 million and $200 million in economic impact, supported by a $9 million public investment.

Puerto Rico has so far produced five Miss Universe winners: Marisol Malaret in 1970, Deborah Carthy-Deu in 1985, Dayanara Torres in 1993, Denisse Quiñones in 2001 and Zuleyka Rivera in 2006. Quiñones won her crown at home.

History and background

According to The Weekly Journal, the island first hosted the Miss Universe Pageant in 1972 and later in 2001 and 2002. The 2001 edition was the only one in which the crown remained in Puerto Rico, with Quiñones being named as the winner.

In a recent press conference, Governor Jenniffer González Colón announced that the event is scheduled for November 2026 with investment funds to come from the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC).

“The return on investment for Puerto Rico from this event is estimated at between $80 to $200 million. Economic impact, lodging revenue, more than 45,000 hotel rooms, for a total of approximately $13.5 million," The Weekly Journal quoted Colón as saying.

Miss Universe 2025

The Miss Universe 2025 edition came to an end with Fatima Bosch of Mexico winning the competition.

Thailand’s Praveenar Singh was the runner-up, while Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali, Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo and Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yace made it to the top five.

