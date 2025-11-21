Miss Norway’s transforms into giant salmon for Miss Universe Costume round; internet calls it ‘peak national pride’

The Miss Universe 2025 title has been announced, with Mexico's Fatima Bosch winning the coveted title. Her victory has stood out, particularly in light of the controversy a few days ago when a Thai pageant official called her ‘dumbhead’. However, this year, another moment has also grabbed the spotlight at the competition. What stunned the audience was during the national costume round was Miss Norway, Leonora Lysglimt-Rødland, dressed like a giant Norwegian salmon. People in the audience laughed, cheered and hooted as the contestant walked forward. Leonora Lysglimt-Rødland was dressed like a Norewegian salmon in the Miss Universe prelims round.

She was wrapped in silver scales and pink flesh-like from head to toe. She also wore a full fish head above her shoulders. It looked bold, a little cheeky and very unique.

As she hit the end of the runway, the host’s voice boomed through the hall. “This salmon-inspired gown mirrors both the delegate’s movements as a baton twirler and the essence of Norway’s leading export.” A beat later came the line that lit up social feeds: “This river runner is a stunner, Norway!”

The reveal that sealed the moment

As she walked and reached the center of the stage, Leonora unzipped the salmon shell and stepped out in a semi-sheer bodysuit designed to look like the inside of the fish. The crowd cheered. She tossed in a razor-sharp “fish glare” straight at the cameras, silver boots catching the light.

The whole thing happened during Thursday’s prelims, where contestants lean into identity, heritage and whatever creative lane they feel brave enough to take. Plenty went traditional. Meanwhile, Miss Norway dove straight into the water and committed.

Internet chaos and fan reactions

Social media chatter erupted instantly. Some fans called the look “iconic,” others said it felt like “peak national pride.” A big chunk of viewers had no clue what to make of it, but they still loved every second.

People labelled it everything from wildly creative to flat-out strange. “A bold and creative tribute—her costume truly made waves,” one user commented.

Miss Universe 2025 winner

Mexico’s Fatima Bosch won the honour. Thailand’s Praveenar Singh, Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali, Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo and Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé rounded out the top five contestants.