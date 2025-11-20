Sleepy, exhausted Miss Cambodia wears 10 kg heavy gown and puts on a smile for the Miss Universe prelims

Miss Universe Cambodia 2025, Nearysocheata Thai, better known as Fiyata, stole the show at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand. Despite being exhausted, Fiyata, 30, rocked the ramp in a 10 kg gown, looking drop-dead gorgeous. Nearysocheata Thai won Miss Universe Cambodia 2025 title earlier this year. (Instagram/fi.yata)

Fiyata’s ramp walk in a 10 kg gown

A total of 120 women are competing for the major beauty pageant in Bangkok, Thailand. With this year’s theme, “The Power of Love”, the Miss Universe Organization aims to celebrate “unity, empowerment, and resilience”.

Fiyata, who represented Cambodia, walked the ramp in a 10 kg gown amid heavy exhaustion from travel and the competition.

Bennie Thai, who was a contestant on Cambodian Idol 5, recently uploaded a video of Fiyata’s elegant walk on his Instagram. In the video, Fiyata is also seen trying on the outfit the “night before the show at 1:30 AM while half asleep”.

“I recorded this without her knowing,” Bennie’s message read. “We know you tried your best. We are so proud of you. Amazing queen,” Bennie added.

Fiyata came to Bangkok without a sponsor

Fiyata came to Bangkok without a sponsor to compete for the pageant. According to her Facebook post, Elevento9, the company with the Miss Universe Cambodia license, decided to “not send a Cambodian contestant to the competition”.

Also Read: Who is Gabrielle Henry? Miss Universe Jamaica's scary fall off Miss Universe stage sparks concern; Video

Without backing from her corporate sponsor, Fiyata arrived in Bangkok on November 2, per Thai PBS World. “I’ve arrived safely in Thailand. Thank you for the warm welcome, kindness and support from everyone. Your love truly means so much to me,” Fiyata wrote on Facebook.

Fiyata was crowned Miss Universe Cambodia 2025 in September. As per Pageant Circle, she is a singer, actress, and model. After winning Miss Universe Cambodia 2025, Fiyata said she yearned to “show what I have inside of me to this big world”.

“I choose to change and turn pain into purpose. That's how I found my power," Fiyata added.

Also Read: Miss Universe 2025 scandal: Third judge 'drops out' of pageant a day before event

FAQs

Who is Miss Universe Cambodia 2025?

Nearysocheata Thai, who is better known as Fiyata, is Miss Universe Cambodia 2025.

Where is the 74th Miss Universe Competition being held?

The 74th Miss Universe Competition is being held in Bangkok, Thailand.

How old is Miss Universe Cambodia 2025, Fiyata?

She is 30 years old.