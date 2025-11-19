' 1 lakh for 3 IV drips': Indian woman shares 'hospital scam' experience in Thailand

A shocking scam in Krabi, Thailand, has come to light after an Indian tourist fell seriously ill from consuming strange gummies bought in Phuket. Gupta explained that she and a friend began feeling unwell at exactly 2 pm after eating some strange gummies.(@travelwithshades/Instagram)

The incident was shared on Instagram by travel vlogger Monica Gupta from Rajasthan, who warned her followers about the alarming experience.

Gummies cause serious reactions:

In the video, Gupta explained that she and a friend began feeling unwell at exactly 2 pm. “We started experiencing strange symptoms,” she said. “We felt heavy in the chest and had trouble breathing. My friend vomited at least 20 times in just 15 minutes.” Alarmed, she immediately called a local hospital for help.

Upon arrival at the hospital, both were put on an IV drip that sedated them for about 30 minutes.

Initially, they were given a bill of 17,500 baht (approximately ₹48,000) for the treatment. However, they soon fell into a deep sleep for over three hours and missed their flight. After waking, they returned to settle the hospital bill, only to be charged 36,000 baht (around one lakh INR).

“1 lakh for 3 IV drips,” the caption of the post reads.

Gupta noticed a disturbing pattern during her stay. Several other patients in nearby beds were suffering similar symptoms after consuming the same kind of gummies.

She concluded that this could indicate an organised scam involving some Thai hospitals and the sellers of these gummies, exploiting unsuspecting tourists.

The video quickly went viral, with viewers expressing shock and concern in the comments. Many warned travellers to be cautious when buying street snacks or supplements in Thailand, while others shared similar experiences.

One of the users commented, “I understand bad experiences can happen, but Thailand has always been good to me.”

A second user commented, “Ha mere sath bhi esa he huaa tha same to same.”

“Always get travel insurance to cover unforeseen events like medical emergencies, travel issues, or flight cancellations,” another user commented.

Some viewers offered context to the video. One Thai user, @sunny_by_me, explained that Thailand has both government and private hospitals, and private care is expensive; locals usually use insurance, but without it, tourists are charged the full rate. “Even for Thai citizens, if we go to a private hospital without insurance, we pay the exact same amount,” she wrote.