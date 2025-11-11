Tourist compares Indian and European hotels, says India’s hospitality is on another level

Travelling abroad may open your eyes to new cultures, but sometimes it also reminds you of what home does best. The post struck a chord with travellers who have been overseas.(Pexels/Representational Image)

A recent post online perfectly captured this feeling, praising the warmth and service that make Indian hospitality stand out from the rest of the world.

The post, shared by user Vineeth K on X (formerly Twitter), struck a chord with many Indians who have travelled overseas.

"Those who’ve travelled abroad will agree that Indian hospitality is unmatched," the caption of the post reads.

Indian hospitality wins hearts:

In the post, Vineeth mentioned that anyone who has been abroad would agree that Indian hospitality is unmatched, especially when it comes to hotels.

He noted that the level of attention and care offered in Indian hotels, often at affordable prices, is “on another level.”

Vineeth went on to compare his experiences in Europe, pointing out that even after paying as much as £300 a night, guests might not receive simple amenities like a dental kit or even help with their luggage.

In contrast, he said, Indian hotels go out of their way to ensure guests feel cared for, no matter the price range.

"No place lives ‘Atithi Devo Bhava (The guest is God)’ quite like India," he adds.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post resonated widely online, with many users agreeing that no country matches India’s warmth and attention to guests.

Several travellers shared similar experiences, recalling how hotel staff in India often go the extra mile with small yet thoughtful gestures.

One of the users commented, "When we used to go to Finland, we were booked at an antique Scandic hotel near the client location. For 2 years (YES), their elevator was closed for repairs. We were being given rooms on the 2nd to 4th floors. Imagine carrying those 30kg bags to the 4th floor."

A second user commented, "Even no water is easily available in the room or on the same floor. Sometimes one has to walk to their main lobby for drinking water!"

"Help with luggage.. lol forget it", another user commented.

Some users said the post reminded them of how deeply India lives by Atithi Devo Bhava.