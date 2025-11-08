Indian woman’s post on not finding a single pothole or broken road in China goes viral
The post sparked a lively discussion, with many comparing China’s smooth roads to the pothole-filled roads in India.
A woman’s travel post about not seeing a single pothole or broken road in China has gone viral, prompting online comparisons with India’s road conditions.
An X user, Somya, shared a photo of a clean, well-maintained street in China with the caption, “10 days in China and haven’t seen a single pothole or broken road.”
What started as a simple remark quickly went viral, gaining over a million views and thousands of comments.
Adding to her viral post, Somya noted the irony that while the roads were flawless, using them came at a cost, 204 yuan ( ₹2,600) in tolls for a 130 km ride, nearly matching the cab fare of 237 yuan ( ₹2,900).
The post was shared on November 7, 2025, and since then, it has gained 1 million views and more than 2,500 comments.
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Social media users started praising China’s infrastructure, calling it an example of effective planning and regular maintenance. However, the discussion quickly turned toward comparisons with India.
One of the users commented, “They are decades ahead of us. Of course, you can’t question the government there.”
A second user commented, “China has incredible infrastructure, especially in tier 1 cities. You’ll get a better sense of the country if you visit some other tiers too.”
One user even attached a photo of a pothole-ridden Indian road, commenting, “In case you’re feeling homesick, here are some from back home.”
X users reacted with a mix of praise, envy, and humour. While some admired China’s spotless roads, others compared them with India’s patchy streets.