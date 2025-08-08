Bengaluru founder visits China, mindblown by ‘small town’ with AQI 5 and 5,000 Sheraton hotel

In a viral LinkedIn post, a Bengaluru-based founder and IIM graduate shared her unexpected experience of visiting a small town in China that completely changed her view of urban development. Dania Faruqui visited a so-called small town in China, Shantou, and was shocked by its modern infrastructure.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The founder, Dania Faruqui, had been researching innovations in wearable electric technology and discovered that China was leading the way in this field. What began as a simple search quickly turned into an unplanned international trip.

She visited a town called Shantou, which local people referred to as a “small town". Faruqui expected something similar to small towns in India, possibly less developed, with basic roads and services. She was completely taken aback by what she actually found.

“My mind got totally blown away in China!” the caption of the post reads.

Stunned by the infrastructure and facilities:

Faruqui noticed that the city had wide, clean roads with separate lanes for pedestrians, electric two-wheelers, and cars.

Cabs travelled at speeds of up to 120 km/h, and almost all vehicles she saw were electric. She was also surprised to find that luxury hotels like Sheraton were very affordable, around ₹5,000 per night.

What impressed her most was the city’s "urban planning".

According to Faruqui, trees were planted all along the roads, the air quality was excellent despite the town’s industrial background the public spaces were well-maintained. There were flyovers, high-rise buildings, and no visible litter.

"And lastly, mindful inclusion of children’s engagement activities everywhere - from restaurants to shopping malls," she adds.

Most children she saw were not using screens, which made her wonder if such features were encouraged through policy.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the LinkedIn post.(@Dania Faruqui/LinkedIn)

The moment Faruqui landed in Bengaluru, she felt the difference. A 7-hour flight was followed by a 2.5-hour journey home, delayed significantly at the Benniganahalli flyover.

After experiencing Shantou’s seamless transport and thoughtful infrastructure, the return felt disappointing, almost like a sudden snap back to reality.

The post quickly gained attention on LinkedIn, with many users expressing surprise at the level of infrastructure and planning described in what was called a "small town" in China.