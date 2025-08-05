‘Save my wife first’: Husband urges as rescuers try saving both from raging floodwaters in China

A video capturing a husband’s request amid the rescue of a couple in China is melting hearts on social media. It shows the man urging the first responders to save his wife first, adding that she cannot swim. According to reports, the incident took place in northern China, where rain wrecked havoc, causing flash floods. Rescuers helping a couple during a flood in China. (Screengrab (Rednote))

“Save my wife first. She cannot swim,” the husband told rescuers, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). He continued, “I am fine. I can swim. You just take her to safety first.”

The rescuers first pulled his wife to safety, then urged him to come forward. Eventually, the couple was taken to safety and were seen hugging each other.

“At that time, we were extremely frightened. This is the most dangerous situation we have been in since we got married more than 10 years ago,” the husband, surnamed Liu, later said.

He continued, “My wife cried because she could not swim. As a man, the first thing that came to my mind was to save my wife first.” He also thanked the rescuers for saving them.

How did social media react?

The video made its way onto several social media platforms, including Rednote. A user of the platform wrote, “This is the couple living a plain and simple life, without any romantic sentiments or solemn vows, but in critical moments, it becomes evident that this guy is truly reliable.”

Another added, “To have such a husband is a blessing of three lifetimes. How many couples scatter when faced with great adversity? How many couples still remember their wedding vows?” A third joined, “The firefighters’ rescue was also incredibly impressive, but at the moment I was deeply moved by the husband’s sense of responsibility. May there always be such guardians in times of crisis.”

A fourth remarked, “Struggling with jet lag in the middle of the night, I watched this short video and cried over and over.”

The video has attracted huge admiration on social media for the husband, who chose his wife’s safety during the dangerous situation.