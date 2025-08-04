Russian woman lists charming reasons for marrying Indian man, wins internet’s love

A Russian woman married to an Indian man has gone viral for her heartwarming Instagram reel in which she shares three endearing reasons why she chose to tie the knot with her husband. The woman, Kseniia Chawra, identifies herself on Instagram as a "Russian girl married to an Indian man". The short clip, which has now garnered more than 2.2 million views, showcases her love and admiration for her husband in the sweetest way possible. A heartwarming clip revealed why an Indian man won his Russian wife’s heart.(Instagram/ ksyu.chawra)

‘He always takes care of me’

The video features a text overlay that reads: "share 3 reasons why I married Indian", followed by a sequence of reasons that melted the internet’s heart. She begins with,"he always cooks tasty food for me", then adds, "he makes beautiful babies", and finally, "he always takes care of me and loves me." The caption that accompanies the reel reads, “love you, the best husband in the world.”

The reel is a simple yet touching glimpse into a cross-cultural relationship that many found relatable and inspiring.

Take a look here at the video:

Internet reactions pour in

The comment section quickly filled with love and admiration. One user commented, “This is the kind of love we all deserve – pure and caring.” Another said, “Food and love – the ultimate combination! Indian men are winning.” A third added, “So wholesome! He must be proud watching this.” Someone else chimed in, “That food comment is too cute. You both are glowing with happiness.”

Another follower remarked, “The way she smiles while saying this… this is what true contentment looks like.” Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “He’s not just a husband, he’s her home.” And one user concluded with, “Cross-cultural marriages are beautiful when rooted in love and mutual respect. This is lovely.”