'Nerves of steel': Heroic Russian doctors stay calm during surgery as 8.8 earthquake hits

Amid panic and anxiety over the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan and are expected to affect several other nations, a moment of incredible courage and dedication has won hearts online. A viral video, captured on a CCTV camera inside an operating room at a Russian hospital, shows a team of doctors holding onto their patient and continuing their surgery after the massive earthquake jolted the room and everything inside it. In the video, doctors react to the tremors, and as they grow stronger, they rush to ensure that the patient is stable.(X/Reuters)

The clip, which has been reshared by thousands on X, shows the moment the 8.8 magnitude earthquake, the strongest the world has seen in 14 years, hit Russia's Kamchatska region.

News agency Reuters cited the region's health minister Oleg Melnikov, who said on his Telegram channel that medics in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky continued surgery on a patient despite being hit by the powerful quake.

The video earned praise online, with many saluting the bravery of the medical professionals. "That's incredibly brave of those medics. Their dedication is commendable in such dire circumstances," said one user.

Another user quipped, "Those doctors deserve medals. Maintaining focus during an earthquake takes nerves of steel."

Others praised the doctors for risking their own lives to save their patients. "True resilience shows in the toughest moments. These doctors kept their focus during a powerful earthquake, refusing to abandon a patient mid-surgery. That kind of calm under pressure isn’t just inspiring; it’s the gold standard for any system built to endure shock."

"Good to know that the authorities and the members of the medical fraternity keep cool in times of disaster. That's the first step to a calm resolution," added another.