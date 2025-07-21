Watch: Indian husband's adorable reaction as American wife greets him in Marathi

A charming video on Instagram is capturing hearts across cultures, as an American woman shared her efforts to learn Marathi for her Indian husband. Candacé Karne, who is married to Aniket Karne from Maharashtra, shared a sweet video where she tries out basic Marathi phrases with her husband. Candacé Karne, who is married to Aniket Karne from Maharashtra, shared a sweet video on Instagram.(Instagram/thekarnes)

The clip shows her practising greetings and everyday conversation, starting with a cheerful, “Shubh Sakal, Kaisa ahes?” (Good morning, how are you?). Her husband smiles instantly and responds in Marathi, prompting her to grin and admit she didn’t quite catch what he said.

She follows up with “Namaskar” and asks him, “Raatri jevaaylaa kaay ahe?” (What’s for dinner?), to which he casually replies that he has cooked chicken. Her response? A delighted “Dhanyawaad” (thank you), earning another warm smile from her husband.

Check out the video here:

Candace's adorable attempts to learn her husband's language and culture made Indian across the world flood the comments with support. “That smile when you were talking to him in his native language was like ‘This is why I love this woman,’” one person wrote.

Another user offered encouragement, saying, “Marathi is easy to learn focus on pronunciation!” Others suggested watching old Marathi films with subtitles and even offered to tutor her

“Did he also take the efforts to learn about your language, history, and culture?” one of them asked.

However, another user called attention to the ongoing language disputes in Maharashtra. "Even she can but those so called educated who is living in this state for more than 20 years said we can't problem is about there are not willing to learn but they happy if someone speak Hindi for them," he remarked.