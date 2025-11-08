Mumbai Metro authority lauds man for removing illegal poster from pillar: 'Metro belongs to Mumbaikars'

A simple act of civic responsibility in Mumbai has gone viral online, after a resident removed an illegal poster from a metro pillar, earning praise from both the public and authorities. Karthik Nadar shared pictures of himself taking down the poster from a pillar.(@runkarthikrun/X)

The resident, Karthik Nadar, shared pictures of himself taking down the poster from a pillar on Mumbai Metro’s Line 2 B.

He posted the images on X (formerly Twitter), drawing attention to the unauthorised ad and inspiring others to take responsibility for public spaces.

"Guess who decided to take things in his own hands? Me. Some idiot decided to paste his biz ad on the Mumbai Metro Line 2B’s pillar. I took it down. Can't spoil the aesthetics na." the caption of the post reads.

Metro authority praises residents’ swift action:

Soon after his post went viral, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) publicly applauded his action.

The authority also addressed the business responsible for the advertisement and confirmed that a penalty is being imposed on the salon involved.

"Big shoutout to citizen hero @runkarthikrun for peeling off what didn’t belong. And a reminder to The Sobo Nail Salon who pasted it: your job is to beautify, not vandalise," the metro authority tweeted.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users quickly reacted to the post, praising the resident’s initiative and calling it a commendable act of civic responsibility.

One of the users commented, “If I was living in Mumbai, I would have come to give you a hand.”

A second user commented, “Nice work, mate! The 2B pillars, for a change, look aesthetically pleasing and need to be kept free of such eyesores.”

“The comments in this Twitter thread really warm the heart to see so many people ready for the change and making an effort to make the change,” another user commented.

MMMOCL reminded the public that putting up illegal posters or billboards on Metro premises is a punishable offence under Section 62(2) of the Operation and Maintenance Act, 2002.

The corporation concluded with a reminder to all commuters and businesses: “Metro Line 2B belongs to Mumbaikars. We’ll make sure it stays spotless and spectacular.”