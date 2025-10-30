Mumbai man stunned after tatkal passport renewal finishes in 20 minutes, calls it a ‘heavenly experience’

Renewing a passport is usually seen as a time-consuming task, but for one Mumbai man, the process turned out to be surprisingly quick and smooth. Sagar Awatade shared a post on X describing his quick experience at the Passport Seva Kendra.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

Sagar Awatade recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) describing his remarkably quick experience at the Passport Seva Kendra in Lower Parel.

According to the post, Awatade said his tatkal appointment was booked for 9:15 am, with a reporting time of 9 am.

Arriving on time, he completed the entire renewal process and was out of the office by 9:20 am. “At the passport office for a renewal appointment slot at 9.15 am with a 9 am reporting time! Reported at 9 and left passport seva kendra at 9.20 am, this feels like I’m in heaven!” his post read.

Check out the post here:

For many Indians, visiting the passport office often means waiting in long queues, shuffling between counters, and spending hours over paperwork. So a 20-minute passport renewal felt almost unbelievable to several X users.

According to Awatade, he was pleasantly surprised by how quick and smooth his experience was at PSK Lower Parel, where his passport renewal took only 20 minutes instead of the half-day he had expected.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post quickly sparked light-hearted reactions online, with many users praising the smooth experience.

One of the users commented, “They improved a service not only in India but abroad as well. Very smooth and fully digital.”

A second user commented, “Went to Aadhar center yesterday for Daughter’s first Aadhar enrolment, simply walked in without appointment and left the center in exactly 8 minutes. I felt heaven too.”

A third user commented, “I remember before 2014 went to lower Parel and had to be there for 4 hours.”

“One of the best transformations,” another user commented.

The post, shared on October 29, 2025, quickly caught attention and went viral.