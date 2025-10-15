Man helps deliver baby on Mumbai train platform, internet calls him ‘Real hero’

A man’s quick thinking and courage have won hearts online after he helped deliver a baby on a Mumbai railway platform late at night. The incident took place around 1 am at Ram Mandir station, where a woman went into labour inside a train. The incident took place around 1 am at Ram Mandir station, Mumbai.(Instagram/@manjeet9862_)

According to a viral Instagram post shared by an eyewitness, Manjeet Dhillon, the man noticed the woman in distress and immediately pulled the emergency chain to stop the train. “This man is truly brave — words aren’t enough to describe him. It all started around 1 AM at Ram Mandir station, when he pulled the train’s emergency chain to stop it. I still get chills saying this — the woman’s baby was halfway out, half inside and half outside. At that very moment, it truly felt like God had sent this brother there for a reason,” the post read.

In the clip, the man can be heard saying, “Pehli baar kiya hai jeevan mein maine yeh. Itna darr lag raha tha na par video call pe madam ne help kiya. (It’s the first time I’ve done something like this. I was very scared, but the madam helped me over video call)”.

According to the post, the man successfully delivered the baby with the help of a doctor who guided him over a call. “We all tried our best — we called several doctors, but the ambulance was taking time to arrive. Finally, a female doctor guided him over a video call, and he did exactly what she instructed. His courage in that moment was beyond words,” the eyewitness said.

The woman’s family had taken her to a nearby hospital earlier, but were turned away, forcing them to return to the train. “It’s truly shameful that a hospital refused to help a mother in such a situation,” the post read.

“That night, this man became the reason two lives were saved. He saved both the mother and the baby’s lives, and together we made sure she reached the hospital safely. I can’t even express in words what I’m feeling right now,” the eyewitness wrote.

HT.com has reached out to Manjeet Dhillon for further details about the incident. The story will be updated once he responds.

Social media reactions

Internet users flooded the comments with praise for the man’s bravery.

“Goosebumps!! It’s rare to see this kind of brave human beings, especially in this era!” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Indeed great job! Respect for your humanity.” A third user added, “Real hero without uniform.”