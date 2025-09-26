'New startup': Mumbai man goes viral for performing 'digital garba' with NRI friends' pics

Indians living outside the country often do not get to celebrate festivals the way people in India do. They frequently miss out on the colours, music, and shared excitement that make events like Navratri so special. Viraj Ghelani performed a lively garba while holding pics of his NRI friends.(@Viraj Ghelani/Instagram)

A Mumbai-based content creator came up with a unique way to bring that festive spirit to his friends living abroad.

Viraj Ghelani, a popular digital creator with more than 1 million followers on Instagram, decided to perform a “digital garba” for his NRI friends during Navratri.

Instead of dancing with the group in person, he printed out photos of two of his NRI friends and included them while playing garba.

The video was shared on Instagram, with the caption, “Jis jis ka Digital Garba karvana hai unko tag karo because they are missing the real Garba fun! (Tag everyone you want to have a digital garba, because they are missing out on the real garba fun)”

A video of him playing garba quickly went viral on social media, drawing praise for its creativity and humour.

The video was shared on September 24, 2025, and since then, it has gained 1.3 million views and more than 60,000 likes.

Here's how people reacted:

Instagram users reacted with humour to Ghelani’s playful and creative digital garba. Many found it amusing to see him dancing while holding pictures of his NRI friends, calling it a fun and heartwarming way to celebrate Navratri.

One of the users, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Yeh sb schemes sirf iss mulk mai avail hoti hai, India is not for beginners.”

A second user commented, “This is a new startup. Jisko dance nahi aata uska bhi aap kardoge kya?”

While NRI users tagged their friends to try this for them, others shared how it reminded them of loved ones living abroad and the festive moments they often miss.