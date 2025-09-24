Nita Ambani leads Antilia’s grand Navratri celebration, Radhika-Anant share adorable dandiya moment

As Indians celebrate the festival of Navratri, a video of the Ambani family performing puja, garba and dandiya is grabbing attention on social media. Navratri began on September 22 and will conclude on October 2.(Instagram/@varindertchawla)

The nine-day festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga, is celebrated across the country with immense enthusiasm. Garba and dandiya, traditional folk dances performed with rhythmic claps and colourful dandiya sticks, are among the most popular ways people mark the occasion. The Ambani family, known for hosting extravagant and elaborate celebrations, has embraced these traditions in grand style.

In the recently surfaced video, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, their daughter-in-laws Shloka Mehta Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and other family members can be seen elegantly performing Garba and dandiya at a lavish dandiya night hosted at their Mumbai residence, Antilia. The clip also captures the family performing puja, and Nita Ambani was seen leading a special dance performance on stage, drawing particular attention for her grace and energy.

Ambanis’ grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

This isn’t the first time the Ambanis have drawn public attention with their festive celebrations. Earlier this year, the family hosted an extravagant Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia. Their Ganesh idol, popularly referred to as “Antilia cha Raja,” became the centre of attention during the festivities.

During the Ganesh Visarjan procession, Nita Ambani, along with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, led the immersion ceremony over two days. The family was seen on a truck adorned with flowers as they made their way from Antilia to Chowpatty Beach.

Navratri celebrations

Navratri is not just a religious festival but a celebration of life and devotion. This year, the festival began on Monday, September 22, and will conclude on Thursday, October 2. Each day honours a different form of Goddess Durga, with specific rituals, colours, and offerings adding to the richness of this spiritual journey.