‘Too good’: American influencer Ricky Pond’s energetic Navratri dance on 'Dholida' delights desi fans

American influencer Ricky Pond, known for his dance videos, recently shared a lively video of himself dancing to the popular song ‘Dholida’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ricky Pond lit up Navratri celebrations with his lively ‘Dholida’ dance.(@ricky.pond/Instagram)

In the video, he wore a simple white shirt and performed energetic moves in a living room-like space.

The video was shared by Ricky Pond on Navratri Day 1, the start of the nine-night festival celebrated with traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya.

Pond's video captured the festive spirit, bringing a touch of Navratri cheer to his fans online.

“Happy Navratri 2025! Inspired by @swankyshiv, the caption of the post reads.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on September 23, 2025, and since then, it has gained 1.3 million views and more than 82,000 likes.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Instagram users quickly reacted to the video, praising his energy and enthusiasm. Many praised him for embracing Indian culture while being from another country.

One of the users, Wanderer Qatar, commented, “You dance better than 50% Indians… wow.”

A second user, Dr Kashyapsinh Jadav, commented, “Ricky, you are now approved to come to Gujarat and enjoy Navratri. Looking forward to your visit.”

A third user commented, “Too good. Stay blessed, brother.”

“Bro dancing like his visa depends on it,” another user commented.

Navratri celebrations:

Navratri is usually observed over nine days, ending with Dussehra or Vijayadashami. This year, however, the festival will be celebrated for an extra day, running from September 22 to October 2, 2025, according to the Drik Panchang calendar.

The extension is due to Pitru Paksha being one day shorter this year, and the extra day has been added to Navratri, making the festivities longer than usual.